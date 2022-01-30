too many get ruined, the three new mistakes to never make

The ATM is widely used by Italians and practically everyone periodically goes to withdraw, but also to pay money at ATMs.

Using an ATM is truly an automatism for Italians but from this 2022 many things change and there are 3 mistakes to be avoided at all costs. First of all, it is wrong to withdraw or deposit from € 1000 upwards. Let’s try to better understand the reason for this dangerous error. The daily limit is € 1500 so withdrawing € 1000 or more is allowed. But since the cash limit has been set to just € 1000, when withdrawing € 1000 and up, the bank might ask us questions and ask us why we need all this cash. If our explanations are not convincing, the bank will also be able to report to the tax authorities and initiate checks. So withdrawing from 1000 to € 1500 is legitimate but very suspicious. Theoretically, that money could also be used for multiple payments, but it will still appear suspicious.

Three mistakes to be avoided absolutely

Second mistake not to make is to withdraw from ATMs that do not convince us or that seem to have strange anomalies. In fact, by hiding micro cameras on ATMs, criminals can steal the PIN codes of the ATM card with great ease. So if the ATM doesn’t convince us, let’s try to find another one. The third mistake is apparently more trivial, but in reality it happens to many Italians. In fact, taken by the anxiety of remembering the PIN code and withdrawing the money, many Italians leave the ATM leaving the card in the ATM. It is a big mistake because after a few seconds for security reasons the ATM withdraws it.

and if the bank were to be closed you will have to wait for the reopening to be able to have it back and in any case the procedure is not easy.

In short, three mistakes that can, for different reasons, cost you dearly.