Too many hours in front of the computer or TV? There is a risk of venous thrombosis

“Spending too many hours in front of the TV means staying still for a long time that is a risk factor for thrombosis “ , to speak of the risk is Setor Kunutsor, one of the authors of one study of the University of Bristol which involved a total of 131,421 individuals with an average age of 40, followed by a minimum of 5 years to a maximum of 18 and a half consecutive years. The research was published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. 964 individuals had a thrombotic episode the. It doesn’t matter if you do physical activity in the following hours.

“The blood stagnates in the legs”

“Plus when you sit crouched for as long as when you sit on the sofa in front of the screen, the blood pools in your legs instead of circulating and this can cause blood clots. Finally, those who watch TV tend to eat poorly, consume many snacks which can lead to weight gain and suffer from high blood pressure, both risk factors for blood clots “continues Kunutsor. “Our findings suggest that time spent in front of television should be limited – concludes Kunutsor -. Being in front of the TV should always be an activity interspersed with movements to promote blood circulation. But the risk is not only for those who spend too much time in front of the TV, even spending several hours at the computer for work or play can be dangerous; make sure you get up and move from time to time ”.