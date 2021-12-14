too many injuries, now Juventus is slowing down

After the farewell of Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus has decided to focus completely on Paulo Dybala. The Argentine is called to become the soul of the Bianconeri but, at the moment, he is unable to play continuously at the home of many, too many physical problems

Dybala renewal, how many physical stops for Joya

The year 2021 was a real nightmare for Paulo Dybala. Many physical problems for the Argentine champion who did not miss anything. Specifically, Joya was forced to raise the white flag five times due to physical problems, jumping (83 days and the taximeter runs after the injury occurred on the Venice field). Also, in January 2021, it is had to stop for 80 days due to a collateral ligament injury. He has already missed 30 matches in this nefarious 2021 (we will hardly see him again on the pitch before 2022). In addition to all these ailments, Paulo Dybala, at the end of March 2020, also contracted Covid, remaining positive for 46 days. A stop that further weakened him.

Dybala renewal, few goals and many problems

Many are wondering if the Argentine is a crystal player, one of those who are unable to guarantee a continuity of presence (and performance). Massimiliano Allegri he is aware that there is a Juventus with Paulo Dybala and one without Paulo Dybala. With 10 in the field, the bianconeri become qualitatively better. The unpredictability of Joya makes the team more dangerous in attack and, even at the level of play, the fluidity is better. However, the numbers are alarming. In the calendar year 2021, scored only 11 goals. If you look at the last year and a half, there are 13 total goals (in the 2019/20 season he had scored 17, as many as 26 two years earlier). Having a Paulo Dybala in 100% physical condition is essential to get the Old Lady off the ground.

Dybala renewal, Juventus wants to wait

After a long negotiation, which lasted months, it seemed that the extension of Paulo Dybala’s contract, which expired at the end of the current season, was now a sure thing. The methods have also been known for some time: contract until June 2026 with a salary equal to 10 million euros per season (including bonuses). A princely salary, especially at a time when Juventus is experiencing a complicated economic situation. Now, in light of the many injuries that are affecting Paulo Dybala’s performance, Juventus could also decide to wait to get a clearer idea of ​​the situation. The will to get to the classic white smoke is there but with the certainty of be able to count on Paulo Dybala continuously.

