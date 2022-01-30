“Too many kids without ideals. Barriers between parents and children »- Corriere.it

from Francesca Scorcucchi

The actor of “The Social Network” makes his directorial debut: film born from a podcast on generational differences, authored by Eisenberg himself

“When You Finish Saving the World “, when you finish saving the world, is the title of a project that Jesse Eisenberg, the actor who was Mark Zuckerberg in «The Social Network“, he invented, two years ago, for the Audible platform: three characters, in different eras, told each other through a series of voice messages. Last year he won theAudie Award, the Oscar for solo art projects audio.

Now, two years after that experiment, the project turns into a film that marks the directorial debut of Jesse Eisenberg himself, presented at the Sundance, Robert Redford’s independent film festival. “” When You Finish Saving the World ” is the story of a son of these times – says Eisenberg, who like many colleagues in recent years (Viggo Mortensen with “Falling” and Robin Wright with “Land”, For example) used Sundance as launch pad to go from acting career to director -, Ziggy, the protagonist, is a boy who takes a totally different path from the one he would have liked his mother and the story unfolds on generational differences which make dialogue between parents and children difficult “.

Ziggy is portrayed by Finn Wolfhard, which Netflix audiences have known as Mike Wheeler, one of the protagonists of “Stranger Things“. The mother, Evelyn, has the face of Julianne Moore who produced the film alongside Emma Stone and Dave McCary. Evelyn is a very woman engaged in social work, which runs a shelter for battered women. She the world would like to save him, Ziggy no, he has a lot of aspirations and goals less idealistic. He is making his fortune on social media with some of his songs that he plays on guitar and that rhyme with heart and love. Definitely a genre too superficial for the taste of the mother.

«If in the past the idealists were the boys and the parents were the cynics, today we often see the reverse phenomenon. The two protagonists represent this inverted world. Both are good at what they do, they have similar personalities but they have this sort of resentment for each other, because the values ​​they believe in are the opposite, “explains Eisenberg, whose ways between the shy and the neurotic have earned him the title of “son” from Woody Allen, also because, like Allen, he is particularly adept at describing them social ineptitudes of the characters it tells.

but yet mother and son they try to find each other. “Evelyn would like to talk to her son, but the way she tries to does not transmit what he would like – says Moore during the virtual meeting following the screening -. How many times have we parents been in this situation? The generational barriers there have always been but today they seem higher, perhaps because we pay more attention to it ». Ziggy in one of his songs describes the relationship with his mother: «Two racing car on parallel streets they will never collide. They will never meet ».

“Rigid. This is the adjective that unites the two protagonists – he says Eisenberg -. They are both too stiff to find each other. The world is full of complicated people who are neither heroes nor devils, just individuals who try their best and often fail. I love the cinema that plumbs human weaknesses “. After the virtual version of 2021, this year Sundance was supposed to take place in the presence but Omicron has upset the plans of the organizers who have fallen back to the last for the online.