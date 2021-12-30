“Too many messages for Fantasy Football”

On the swapped jerseys

On the swapped jerseys: “Two years ago in a Verona-Juventus I managed to take the Cristiano Ronaldo shirt which I also got signed“.

On Verona and Rome

On Verona and Rome: “They are two completely different cities, in Verona I left my heart, it is a city that raised me in everything, but I think Rome is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. Becoming a Serie A player is very difficult, besides talent and qualities you must also have a lot of luck, so I am proud of the path made and I must also thank all the people who allowed me to do all this“.