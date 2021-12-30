Sports

“Too many messages for Fantasy Football”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read

Lazio’s summer market hit, Mattia Zaccagni has carved out his space in recent weeks to the sound of convincing performances. The former Verona midfielder spoke to Lazio Style Magazine, revealing that he has a Juventus idol and does not like too many messages about Fantasy Football that comes from the fans. Right away the words of Zaccagni.

Zaccagni’s words

Zaccagni’s words: “I’ve always given my all in football, I knew that sooner or later satisfaction would come. With commitment, dedication and a little luck you can get to the top. First salary? If I remember correctly, I bought myself a new cell phone. The passion for football was passed on to me by my father. From an early age I watched matches in any existing league, he passed on this passion to me: he played too and football is something that binds us so much.“.

On the swapped jerseys

On the swapped jerseys: “Two years ago in a Verona-Juventus I managed to take the Cristiano Ronaldo shirt which I also got signed“.

On Verona and Rome

On Verona and Rome: “They are two completely different cities, in Verona I left my heart, it is a city that raised me in everything, but I think Rome is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. Becoming a Serie A player is very difficult, besides talent and qualities you must also have a lot of luck, so I am proud of the path made and I must also thank all the people who allowed me to do all this“.

On the messages for Fantasy Football

On the messages for Fantasy Football: “I get many, maybe too many“.

The strongest teammate

The strongest teammate: “I think I’ve just found it and it’s Pedro“.

The idol

The idol: “Alessandro Del Piero has always been my idol“.

