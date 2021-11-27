“Too many people talk about Maradona but real friends are few. They had isolated him, he was only texting me. I’ll tell you about the band on the arm of the statue”

Naples Football – Bruno Giordano, soaked in water, among his former teammates at the Maradona to pay homage to Diego. These are his words to Il Mattino:

«It is nice to see so many people gathered here in the name and memory of Diego. It is also nice to see these Argentines who have crossed the ocean. But it is also a sad day if I think about it, a year has passed but it seems like yesterday ».

Many, many memories. Linked to friendship, the way they exchanged the ball on the pitch. In the two goals against Roma and Milan, in the year of the first championship, there is all the harmony between Giordano and Maradona: brushwork by Bruno and a masterpiece by Diego.

«Yes, on the pitch as in life, there was great harmony between us. Unfortunately in moments like these we are overwhelmed by memories, which are many and one more beautiful than the other. Then you stop and you have to come to terms with reality, which tells you: look at that Diego has disappeared ».

It seems he is still alive, the connection with this city is crazy.

«Not only with Naples or with the Neapolitans but with all those who knew him. I was lucky enough to know him and the joy of attending him. In the truest and most genuine way possible. And I assure you that I have known him in the right way ».

In short, there are friends and friends.

“Exactly so. I hear so many people talking, I look at many faces and sometimes I am speechless: those who met him here, those there, those who say they have been at his side like few others, who have never even met him. No, it’s not like that: Diego belongs to the people because he was one of the people but he had very few true friends ».

Yesterday, at the end of the inauguration ceremony of the statue dedicated to Maradona and positioned outside the stadium that bears his name, Giordano climbed onto the base with the help of a ladder and slipped the headband on Diego’s arm.

«It was a memory of mine, a gift he gave me when I arrived in Naples. I brought it from home to return it to him, it is right that he is still wearing it. He will always be our captain ».

His eyes turn bright and red when he remembers the last phone call.

“We had talked to each other with messages just before that damned November 25th. With messages and not directly on the phone because they did not pass it to us anymore. Maybe the last time I heard from him was on his birthday. ‘