Too many pills? How over-medication has worsened mental health

Since the 1980s, the number of illnesses classified as mental has more than tripled. Today, a quarter of the population consumes psychoactive drugs. Sick leave due to mental illness does not decrease, but increases. Pharmaceuticals keep churning out old and new drugs non-stop, which psychiatrists prescribe, also non-stop. Meanwhile, the number of mentally ill grows without restraint. What if overmedication was the cause of so many mentally ill people? What if the drugs weren’t as effective as they seem? What if taking them long-term, in some cases, turns out to be harmful? What if the origins of the disease are not in each of the affected individuals, but in the disappointments and frustrations of labor, economic and social conditions?

All these questions find answers in sedated. How modern capitalism created the mental health crisis (Capitán Swing), the study that dissects the interiorities of the health care system in the field of the mental. Its author, James Davies, a psychotherapist who has practiced in the British health service and is a full professor of Social Anthropology and Psychotherapy at the University of Roehampton, analyzes with an avalanche of scientific studies the dysfunctions of the current medical diagnosis system and overmedication, which it has in neo-capitalism the perfect breeding ground.

James Davies offers a critical interpretation of how many mental illnesses are treated by health services

A ‘bloated’ catalogue. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disordersknown as the DSM in its acronym in English, it is, probably, “the book that has had the greatest influence in the history of mental health”. This volume of almost a thousand pages details all mental health disorders recognized by psychiatry and serves as the basis for diagnosing millions of people around the planet. From the 1980s to the present, it has gone from 106 disorders to the 370 currently indexed. Why? Davies sets forth various explanations in his work. Among the most noteworthy, including conditions based on poorly elaborated studies and the existence of links between pharmaceutical companies and scientists or doctors designated to guarantee the entry of these new ailments into the DSM. “Many of those who participated in this manual had economic ties with pharmaceutical companies and this has influenced the development of the manual itself,” explains Davies for Magazine Lifestyle, through videoconference.

We have lowered the bar in expanding the definition of mental disorder, in order to capture more human experiences”







James DavisPsychotherapist who has practiced in the British health service and Professor of Social Anthropology and Psychotherapy at the University of Roehampton





If there are more diseases, there will be more consumption of psychotropic drugs. “Since the eighties, suffering began to be overmedicated,” explains Davies. We have lowered the bar on what constitutes a mental illness and have therefore expanded the definition of a mental disorder to capture more human experiences. This has created a gigantic market for psychiatric drug treatments.” Painful or worrying disorders, intrinsic to the human experience (the loss of a loved one, the fear of failure, the anxiety of not making it to the end of the month, the slump of not passing tests, heartbreak, fear of speaking in public …) are labeled as diseases.





The kingdom of pharmaceuticals. Since “we have labeled our responses to life and what happens to us as psychiatric disorders that require treatment”, it should not surprise us that pharmaceutical companies have been the main supporters of the DSM and that they are behind many of the research studies on mental illness and finance the chairs of psychiatry in many universities. They even provide many doctors with templates to accurately diagnose the ailment of the patient in front of them. “Too much human suffering ends up being diagnosed as mental disorders, because without that diagnosis they could not be prescribed with the necessary drugs and there would be no business”, criticizes Davies.

Medication with pills is promoted over the possibility of psychosocial medical care Getty

Overmedication and long-term medication. These decades of pharmaceutical pressure, plus the increase in medication and mental diagnoses, have led to a proliferation of studies that have warned about two issues: overmedication and the possibility that long-term use of psychotropic drugs is not effective or even harmful. “For more severe emotional distress, some form of short-acting drug treatment is fine. But that is not what is prescribed, but rather we over-prescribe and over-medicate moderate problems, problems for which there is no evidence that these drugs are effective.” In the book, Davies cites a multitude of studies that are critical of this habit, stating that while medicine “has progressed with astonishing rapidity in the last forty years,” clinical outcomes in the field of psychiatry and mental health “not only They have remained generally unchanged over the last thirty years, but have even worsened, according to certain parameters” .

It’s your fault, hustle!

“Suffering, right now, is understood as a cause that arises in the individual himself, something that surrounds and accompanies him. The system converts this suffering into a market opportunity, of profit. It’s your fault and not the world’s fault,” Davies stresses. And your recovery will come at the precise moment that you can go back to work, because that is what marks your healing: going back to work. Recovery is measured by your return to productivity and your incorporation into the economy. The pharmaceutical industry has already made it very clear that depression is bad for the economy and that drugs cure depression. Therefore, these drugs are good for the economy.”

Depression is one of the most common illnesses Getty Images/iStockphoto

Therefore, taking the medication is an individual act that implies that the patient knows that he is sick and that the pill is essential to get out of the well. And this distances him from the possibility of meeting other supposedly sick people like him, sharing group therapy, where individual difficulties are unraveled and the traps with which this competitive world lurks are exposed. “The medical ideological model fits in with neoliberalism, with capitalism, with individualism, commodification, depoliticization… it fits perfectly.”

Depoliticize anxiety. This diagnostic and pharmacological behavior occurs in a context of neoliberalism that encourages the reduction of the welfare state and promotes individualism and competition. Many studies show the beneficial effects of psychological and social care, among other things, because they help the affected person to understand her situation in the world and give her the tools to face challenges. In addition to the fact that in many cases they reduce the medication… or even eliminate it. But these methods are scarce and are not among the priorities of state budgets.

This model of medication dominates for economic reasons, but also because it depoliticizes anxiety, by protecting the economy from being scrutinized and criticized.







James Davis





“We know that social and psychological intervention have a scientific evidence base. But health services focus on correcting a dysfunction in the brain instead of focusing on correcting a dysfunction in the functioning of the world: the family, the community, society, unemployment, discrimination, lack of purpose… This model of medication – Davies analyzes to Magazine– has dominated for economic reasons, because the pharmaceutical industry defends it, but also because it depoliticizes anguish, by protecting the economy from being scrutinized and criticized.”

Does the State want us sedated and obedient? Davies stretches his body, closes his eyes and thinks for a few seconds before answering. “About”. And he clarifies: “Perhaps what the State does is finance ideas and methods that make sense for the State. It’s not that I’m directly trying to sedate you; it simply privileges and prioritizes forms of intervention that seem to fit with its ideology. Understanding that suffering is a natural reaction to negative and bad things that happen to us is a political threat if this is felt by a large number of people. If you hold that suffering is self-created, that distracts from the causes, and it distracts from promoting policy change.”

It is more important to be than to have

sedated It is not just a book that analyzes the contradictions of health care in mental illness. James Davies has managed to give it argumentative depth and contains many pages of ethical and psychological reflection (behaviorism versus psychoanalysis and humanistic therapy), which help to understand why individualism and materialism are behind many of the manifestations of individual discomfort and Social. The teachings of Erich Fromm, for example, invite us “to be, rather than to have”, which is not an easy matter when consumption is the fuel for the engine of capitalism to run at full speed. Davies addresses the points of agreement and disagreement between Adam Smith and Karl Marx and attends to the advantages of capitalism with a humanistic overtone defended by John Maynard Keynes, which have been obscured by the arguments of Milton Friedman, who helped put mortar to the neo-capitalism that so well promoted by Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher – the pages that Davies dedicates to the premiere British throughout the entire work are not wasted-, and how well it has survived to this day.

John Maynard Keynes, in an image dated 1938

In The economic possibilities of our grandchildren, written in 1930, Keynes predicted that in the 2020s, none of us would work more than 15 hours a week, if his social democratic economic proposal could be fully deployed. It would be possible because “technological and scientific advances and accumulated wealth would end up solving the economic problem of scarcity and inequality, which would make it possible to extend to the working population in general the leisure that was once only enjoyed by the elite,” explains Davies. Humanity would learn to “live wisely,” and in “moderate well-being,” with time to cultivate creativity, the arts, the sciences, and social relations and mutual aid. In 2022, Keynes’s dream has been buried by neo-capitalism and/or extreme liberalism, which run over everything in its path.