too many risks associated with the Omicron variant

Although the original plan was to bring the game show back to Los Angeles, theElectronic Entertainment Expo 2022 (E3) will take place exclusively online. The decision taken by Entertainment Software Assosiaction (ESA) is due to the growing number of infected with Coronavirus following the spread of the Omicron variant.

“Due to the continuing health risks associated with COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022“, ESA confirmed in a note addressed to GamesBeat. “We are still excited about the future of E3 and can’t wait to announce more details soon.”.

This means that the videogame themed show will take place online this summer for the second consecutive year, after the June 2021 show has already turned into a virtual event and the complete cancellation of the 2020 edition. ESA, a commercial group led by the editors of the video game industry, evidently wants to be cautious after the vigorous spread of infected with Coronavirus caused by the Omicron variant.

The organizers of CES 2022, which has already been the stage for the new presentation of PlayStation VR 2, have received fierce criticism for choosing to hold their own technological event in person, despite the alarming number of infections.