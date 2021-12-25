too many scams and the big ones (whales) sell heavily

Bitcoins are heavily at the center of attention for two major issues that are seriously troubling insiders.

These are two distant and different issues, but which deeply undermine confidence in the virtual currency. First of all, we are witnessing a huge proliferation of scams. Only in Italy there are no scam sites that have been obscured because they are the protagonists of very dangerous scams for users. Cryptocurrencies are something quite complex to understand and consequently scammers take advantage of this to rob users who want to invest. In fact, law enforcement agencies absolutely warn against investing in cryptocurrencies on little-known sites. If you want to invest in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, you need to use the most popular exchanges.

Double alarm: for the most inexperienced and for the most experienced

But there is another cause for alarm that is shaking the most seasoned Bitcoin investors. The so-called “whales”, meaning the big owners of Bitcoin are selling with plenty of hands. The data comes from CryptoQuant’s Exchange Whale Ratio. It is a widely used and reliable indicator and which is currently strongly signaling that the big names are showing a strong propensity to sell. Bitcoin experts closely monitor what whales do because they are often able to anticipate the market. Currently, the data tells us that the big holders of Bitcoin are placing themselves in a sell position to a level that hadn’t been recorded for so many months. So the question is legitimate: Is a collapse of the cryptocurrency queen coming? Many think so and are placing themselves in a somewhat more defensive position.

Read also: Bonus face flop: drops to 60% and cost increase causes it to collapse

Cryptocurrencies have been showing severe weakness lately and many believe that the new rules that regulators around the world want to impose are making them less attractive.

Read also: Biotechnology: with these ETFs, making money from this sector is simple

Certainly the behavior of the whales is causing anxiety in many.