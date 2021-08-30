Too much botox: what is the Jack Nicholson effect

It is no secret that many people want to hide the signs of aging, and maintain a youthful appearance for as long as possible. Consequently, aesthetic medicine treatments increase, even without resorting to surgery, such as botox and fillers. But there are some things that may not go the right way: problems with the products or, simply, their excessive use.

It is the case of Stephanie, the protagonist of our story, who tried to be injected with botox by a friend in a “home” session which, however, did not give the hoped-for results: the girl afterwards definitely looked like Jack Nicholson in “The Shining”.

In a video shared on TikTok, the woman said, “Tell me your face doesn’t look good with botox without telling me.” And he published two photos: one before the surgery, and the other after, with the features altered by the Botox and a decidedly disturbing expression.

@ momtimes6 Little too much Botox for a first timer… Ugh forced to age ungracefully. ## botox ## botoxfail ## frozen ## creepy ## fyp ## momtok ## thirties ♬ Oh No, Oh No, Oh No No No Song – Tiktok Remix – Tik tok

Okay, Stephanie later admitted that she overdid the pose, but the (negative) effects of botox are clearly visible on her face. “A friend made it to me two years ago – he said, as reported by the Mirror – she is my dentist and dentists should know everything about the muscles of the face, so they should know where to inject and how much product, but she put too much” .

Many users commented that the problem was not the botox itself, but the way it was injected by her friend. “That’s the Jack Nicholson effect – said one commentator – I always tell my doctor to make sure it doesn’t happen to me.” The most valuable advice they gave you? “Go to a professional who knows how to do it.” Fortunately, apparently after this “little” incident, with the passage of time, Stephanie has found her usual expression, but the lesson has certainly taught her that you can’t mess with these things, and that to get botulinum or other cosmetic treatments it takes a licensed professional.