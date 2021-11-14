too much Olimpia for a tough Reggio. It’s +4

A tough Reggio Emilia plays a good match at the Forum, also touching the double-digit advantage in the first quarter, but at a distance Olimpia Milano takes command of operations with the triples of Datome and Daniels. In the fourth quarter 8 points in a row by Chacho for the decisive shock.

84-74 the final, Olimpia at +4 at the top of the standings.

FIRST FOURTH

Ettore Messina decides for the second seasonal presence of Kyle Hines, giving up Kaleb Tarczewski and Devon Hall (first round of rest ever for him) in addition to the injured Malcolm Delaney. A triple by Justin Johnson targets the great Reggio start up to 16-4 of maximum advantage at 3.55, Milan that closes with a bomb by Daniels the partial of 8-3 to return (15-19), the guard arrives at 2/2 for 17-21, but Diouf makes a basket and foul: 17-24 at the end of the first quarter.

SECOND FOURTH

Milan puts its head ahead at 36-32 with a 19-8 in the first 5 ‘of the game. The extension arrives in the final, Datome to take free in the post-low, but after the 2/2 triple by Thompson and Olisevicius and 49-45 at the long interval. 14 of Datome, 8 of Dinos and Melli. For Reggio 14 from Olisevicius and 5 assists for Cincia.

THIRD FOURTH

First half of the fourth at a low pace, Datome finds the triple that Milan collects at 5 ‘, bringing it to 55-50 at 5’. From there, a triple from Daniels, two counter-attacks after recovery in Milan with Grant and Mitoglou, and Caja timeout at 62-50. Crawford in hesitation tries to shake his team from the arc, and here a partial 8-0 is born, and then here is the fourth bomb of Troy Daniels (65-61 at 1.03), 67-63 the final quarter.

FOURTH FOURTH

Reggio manages to get back down by 1 (1/2 by Hokins), then two triples by Chacho bring back Milan by 7 forcing Caja to timeou (73-66 at 7.32). His points become 8 after Diouf’s support, Datome says 20 with the bomb of 78-68 (6 ‘). Reggio seems to have run out of energy, Melli finds the 80-70 jumper, and when Candi flies for the support of -4 he is stopped by Shields (40 ”).