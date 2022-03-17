Too much protein reduces testosterone according to a study

Proteins are used to build muscles (and more). But taking in too much of them compared to carbohydrates and fats could cause testosterone levels to drop

An excessively high-protein diet? While you might think otherwise, it’s not ideal for our testosterone levels. Not to mention that too many proteins end up increasing those of stress. To say it is a group of scientists from the University of Worcester (UK).

Protein vs testosterone: the study – The researchers compared 27 studies that previously involved a total of 309 men and found that those who followed a high-protein, low-carbohydrate diet showed lower testosterone levels than others. Taking more than 35% of proteins, compared to the total count of macro-nutrients, would in fact reduce testosterone levels by 37%, with the risk of hypogonadism. That’s not all: according to British researchers, too much protein and too few carbohydrates would also have the undesirable effect of increasing cortisolcommonly known as the stress hormone and not surprisingly: high levels of cortisol end up suppressing the immune system, making us more vulnerable to viral and bacterial infections such as colds, flu and COVID-19.

Excess protein: here’s why you should avoid it – As anyone who follows a ketogenic diet knows, excess protein can have various effects, such as pushing our body to transform too much protein into ammonia which, at high levels, can be toxic.

But there is good news: the negative effects, according to the researchers, only manifest themselves in those who consume a really excessive amount of protein. “Most people get about 17% protein and the high protein diets that appear to cause low testosterone were all above 35%, which is a very high rate“says research author Joseph Whittaker.” So for the average individual, there is nothing to worry about. But people who follow a high-protein diet should limit them to no more than 25%. “Choosing to indiscriminately give up carbohydrates could also be harmful:” The discovery that low-carb diets also increase cortisol it’s important, as these diets have become very popular in recent years, with many celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, LeBron James and Megan Fox promoting them, “says Whittaker.” However, more studies need to be done, to know how much and if this is negative “.

Protein and testosterone: a strange relationship – For a long time it was thought that a high-protein diet had a positive impact on testosterone levels, possibly due to the connection between protein and muscle mass. But already according to a study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology in 2007, high-protein diets appear to cause a drop in testosterone levels. Why does this happen?

When we eat a high-protein diet, we are very likely to consume fewer carbohydrates and fats . But fats, especially in their mono-unsaturated variety, are the ones that help boost testosterone levels.

Excessive protein intake increases cortisol levels the stress hormone, and too much of it can also cause testosterone levels to drop.

the stress hormone, and too much of it can also cause testosterone levels to drop. An excess of protein, then, increases the sex hormone binding globulin (SHBG). When SHBG levels rise, they tend to block free testosterone, preventing the body from using it.

Proteins: how many to take? – To date, some studies indicate different percentages of proteins also depending on the type of activity carried out, suggesting that sedentary people and sportsmen should take different amounts of protein, and always within a balanced diet. “But the research on what is the optimal amount of protein to eat for good health is still ongoing and is far from settled,” write health experts at Harvard University. “The value of high-protein diets for weight loss or cardiovascular health, for example, remains controversial. Before you start increasing your daily protein intake, there are a few important things to consider. First, don’t read “get more protein” as “eat more meat”. Beef, poultry and pork (as well as milk, cheese and eggs) can certainly provide high-quality protein, but many plant-based foods, including whole grains, beans and other legumes, nuts and vegetables, can too. “