too much snow in the night, try again tomorrow – OA Sport

The men’s downhill in Lake Louise has been canceled. The race, valid for the 2021-2022 Alpine Skiing World Cup, was scheduled for tonight (20.00 Italian time), but a little more than two hours after the event the communication arrived that the event will not be staged regularly due to heavy snow which took place last night on Canadian soil.

It was the first seasonal appointment in this specialty after the starters of the past few weeks with the giant of Soelden and the parallel of Lech. Italy hoped to get a luxurious result with Dominik Paris, but the blue will not have the chance to scratch this evening. The first two timed trials were held between Tuesday and Wednesday, while yesterday the third was canceled.

A downhill is scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday 27 November, 8.15 pm), we will see if the jet men will finally be able to start their agonistic year in the highest traveling international competition. The weekend should end with Sunday’s super-G.

LAKE LOUISE PROGRAM: CALENDAR, DATES AND TIMES

SATURDAY 27 NOVEMBER:

20.15 Men’s downhill

SUNDAY 28 NOVEMBER:

8.15pm men’s Super-G

