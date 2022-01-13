Spices are not only used to season and flavor our dishes. As tradition teaches us, spices have also been used for centuries as medicines that help keep us healthy and fight small daily ailments. Many spices contain substances that are friendly to our body and if taken in the correct quantities, they can help keep us healthy. Among these there is one that until recently was not used very frequently in the Italian culinary tradition. Today, however, thanks also to the contribution of oriental cuisine, it is increasingly present in our kitchens and on our tables. And it is not only good, but it is also a real cure-all.

Too often snubbed this very common spice is an antioxidant that helps us fight intestinal gas and cholesterol

But what spice are we talking about? This is the common turmeric. The turmeric we buy in the store is Curcuma longa root, with a characteristic intense orange color. We all know it as one of the most important ingredients in Indian recipes, especially in curry. But turmeric has many other uses in cooking. We can add it to pasta, pan-fried vegetables, desserts and even milk to create a traditional Indian drink but today also known to us: the golden milk. But turmeric is not only very precious to flavor our foods, it also has many beneficial properties for health. Too often snubbed this very common spice is an antioxidant that helps us fight intestinal gas and cholesterol.

The curcumin contained in the root has numerous beneficial properties

Turmeric root contains curcumin, a molecule that has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties. In addition to giving turmeric its typical bright yellow color, curcumin would help fight excess intestinal gas for those suffering from meteorism or aerophagia. It also has antioxidant properties, and therefore helps keep our cells healthy. But that’s not all. Turmeric is also rich in calcium and phosphorus, which are essential for healthy bones and teeth. Furthermore, it contains iron, of which too many Italians are sadly lacking. Being high in fiber, turmeric root can also help us keep bad cholesterol levels in the blood under control. It is also a good source of B vitamins.

For all these reasons, we could benefit from using turmeric in cooking. We get used to using it to season our dishes, especially legumes and vegetables. We will have a tastier and healthier meal.

And speaking of cholesterol, those who want to be careful about their health should put this completely cholesterol-free and antioxidant-rich food on the table.