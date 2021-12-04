too perfect virus, serious situation – Il Tempo





Robert Redfield is one of the leading exponents of world virology and is very alarmed in relation to Covid and the release of the Omicron variant. The former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and administrator of the Agency for Toxic Substances and the Disease Registry from 2018 to 2021 spoke in full detail about the pandemic in Repubblica: “The situation is serious and we have the means to avoid go back, but the reactions I see are not innovative. I’m worried about the WHO alarm. Generally they minimize, they throw water on the fire even when they shouldn’t, here they talk about real risk, bad story. But I am not surprised, from the beginning I have always said that Covid-19 would not leave us anytime soon and Trump would get angry. I never believed in herd immunity, which my friend Fauci initially believed in, we have not always seen things the same way. The spread of the third vaccine had to happen much earlier ”.





“I believe that – explains Dr. Redfield – this war against a virus that continues to strengthen its contagion potential will continue for a long time. When we contain Omicron, another more agile and stronger will come against the current vaccine. We will have to get used to the dynamics of living with the virus until we have vaccinated the whole world or almost. Two vaccines – continues the virologist who now works for the governor of Maryland – are needed and are essential. Otherwise you risk being hospitalized and dying. My proposal is to make a test for antibody checks mandatory with deadlines of three or six months. It is available, but we use it little and badly. The goal is normality, there is no going back. And we can do it “.





Do not think that the US virologist is a no-vax: “A nation cannot be hostage to these madmen. The vaccine must be done point and that’s it. Everyone must do it, then we will proceed with more targeted intervention protocols. If you have already done the third, get ready to do the fourth in a few months and then a fifth. The important thing is not to let your guard down, keep the level of antibodies high and get used to this new normal. I’m sure the virus came out of the Wuhan, China laboratory. This virus – concludes Redfield – is too perfect in reacting to human defenses by modifying itself to counterattack. It is diabolical, this does not happen in a natural biological process ”.



