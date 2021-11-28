took away the Mercedes for 400 thousand euros, gold and jewels

Arturo Vidal was the victim of a theft in his villa near Como: the loot was huge, even the Mercedes SUV worth around 400 thousand euros was stolen.

Heavy blow scored by thieves in the villa of Arturo Vidal, near Como: the criminals, who acted on 7 November last during the derby between Inter and Milan, they took away the Mercedes SUV parked in the courtyard, worth about 400 thousand euros, and then they also ransacked the inside of the house, stealing gold and jewels. The loot would be really huge.

It was Sunday evening of last November 7th, the highly anticipated Milanese derby was being played at San Siro: Vidal, initially on the bench, took over from Barella in the second half. The thieves had planned everything down to the smallest detail and acted in the time frame in which they were sure that the player was not at home: the theft would in fact have occurred, according to police findings, between 20:45 and 21:15, or at the kick-off of the match. The villa of the 34-year-old Chilean midfielder is located in the Villaggio del Sole, on the residential hill of San Fermo, near Como.

The shot was as daring as it was attractive: it is known – it is Vidal himself who advertises it on his Instagram profile – that the player owns a considerable fleet of luxury cars, which he keeps parked in the courtyard of the villa. There are one Ferrari 448 Spider, a Brabus Amg G700, a Volvo XC90, the new Panda 4 × 4 and until November 7th it was also there a Mercedes off-road vehicle worth 400 thousand euros. The thieves tried to take away the Ferrari first, then failing to do so they ‘retired’ to the Mercedes, succeeding in the operation.

The loot was then fleshed out inside the villa: the villains broke the glass and threw everything into the air in search of valuables: take away gold and jewels. Vidal filed a complaint and the Rebbio carabinieri investigate the matter: the area has been the subject of a series of thefts in recent weeks. The Chilean had already been the victim of a theft in his home in Italy: it was 2014 and he was playing for Juve, at the time, cash and jewels were stolen from his safe for a total value of 90 thousand euros. Moreover, the villa near Como that was the scene of the latest theft is the same one that was also burgled in 2008, when the Brazilian lived there. Adriano. A few weeks ago, the Vidal parking lot went viral because of an old green pandino which was parked there, just arrived to the delight of the Chilean who had wanted it for a long time. That obviously was not touched, while the thieves were at work between Ferrari and Mercedes.