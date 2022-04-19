Tooth decay in children is not just a tooth problem

It is never too early to take care of our children’s mouths. His state of health, in fact, has a cascade of short and long-term repercussions, and affects the whole organism. Number one enemy of teeth, even of children, is tooth decay.

“I’m still at risk, just because I have teeth,” he explained Michael Cabana of the US Commission of Specialists, the US Preventive Task Force, drafting the new guidelines and a series of recommendations for the prevention of caries in pediatric age, published in the journal Jama. The recommendations reiterate the importance of a healthy diet, proper oral hygiene and fluoride supplementation when needed.

Teeth: the rules of the perfect smile by Irma D’Aria 04 May 2021





The most common chronic disease in children

Caries is the most common chronic disease in children, underlines Cabana dell ‘Albert Einstein College of Medicinein New York, and is accompanied not only by pain, but also by a consequence rarely considered: something like 50 million hours a year lost, in school or in play activities (and the data refers only to American children ).

The enemy-caries is also serious in Italy, they point out Giuseppe Marzodirector of the specialization school of Orthodontics of the University of L’Aquila, e Sabina Saccomannoteacher in the same school.

The data are eloquent: 3% of children under 2 years of age are affected, 6% of 3 year olds, 15% of 4-5 year olds, up to 44% of 12 year olds. Almost one in two. “Despite notable progress in terms of attention and care for oral hygiene – underlines Saccomanno – caries remains one of the most prevalent diseases in the world, both in adults and in children”.

It is a chronic-degenerative infectious disease that depends on a variety of factors. “But – adds Saccomanno – it can be considered a characteristic pathology of children, because the anatomy and morphology of milk teeth, the deciduous ones, make them more easily exposed to degenerative processes”.

What Affects Children’s Oral Health

There are so many elements that influence the oral health of a child, starting with the less obvious ones: the mother’s mouth, for example, has a primary role in the colonization of the oral cavity by cariogenic bacteria and, therefore, it must be done attention to dental care starting from pregnancy and then during breastfeeding.

Naturally, nutrition has a very strong impact on oral health in children: “Children – underlines March – are eating worse and worse. The industrialization of food has reduced the ability to chew and, moreover, they consume ever sweeter and sweeter foods. they tend to stick to the teeth “. And if oral hygiene is lacking, these foods determine the conditions for the attack of caries. “If children ate foods that require more chewing, such as raw vegetables, it would have a natural ally against tooth decay in the diet. Think of fennel and carrots, which act as natural dental floss, helping to keep teeth clean.”

“When the teeth do Boh!”: The web-series 01 September 2021





“Furthermore, sugars play a powerful role in the formation of caries, because they provide a substrate for the action of acid-forming bacteria present in the oral cavity: they make salivary and plaque pH acidic and thus create the lesion”, explains Saccomanno. The most dangerous are the “added” ones, that is to say “hidden”: they are contained in fruit juices, candies and biscuits and – as numerous studies show – in soft drinks, given too often instead of water. It is therefore essential that parents pay attention and limit the consumption of all these foods.

The odonto-food pyramid

To find your way around the correct anti-caries diet and how to combine foods to reduce the risk, there is a tool: the so-called “odonto-food pyramid”. At the apex there are cariogenic foods (to be consumed little and in any case in association with protective foods), such as simple sugars, in fact, and more generally acidic foods such as soft drinks.

Going down, there are vegetables and then meat, fish, cheeses and eggs, which are, in jargon, karyostatic, that is, they are neutral in terms of caries risk. Finally, at the base of the pyramid, protective or anti-cariogenic foods appear which are to be consumed freely, in particular at the end of a meal or as a snack. These are fresh and nuts (from walnuts to almonds) and raw fibrous vegetables, such as celery, carrots, fennel and salad, as well as milk and aged cheeses.

The long-term risks of caries

Mouth care is essential. Caries in pediatric age can have several consequences, both in the short and long term: the report of the US task force recalls the main ones, not least the growth delays and possible poor results at school.

A caries with risk of tooth extraction can then lead to loss of both deciduous and permanent elements and, therefore, to the development of malocclusion, when the teeth of the upper arch are not perfectly aligned with those of the lower arch, and also to a higher risk of developing new caries in mixed and permanent dentition.

A study, published in the journal Caries Research and conducted at the Sahlgrenska Academy in Sweden by Ann-Catrin André Kramershows that for children who already have caries at the age of three, the dangers of damage that continue in the following years are very high.

Bruxism, how much it hurts to grind your teeth in your sleep by Claudia Carucci January 31, 2022





Infectious complications

Furthermore, caries can lead to infectious complications. Not only local, but in other areas of the organism and become systemic in type. Not to mention that in pediatric age they represent a significant risk factor for a lower quality of life, with many episodes of discomfort and pain and, not secondary, of functional and aesthetic impairment of the mouth. That is why it is important to prevent and fight them.[[ge:rep-locali:content-hub:337747483]]

“As a university – Saccomanno and Marzo conclude – we are working on a project on prevention, aimed at the 0-6 age group, in collaboration with Luigi Pagliahead of the children’s dentistry department of the Italian Stomatological Institute of Milan, in order to create better communication with families “.