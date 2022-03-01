Top 10 Actors Who Won The Razzies

The Razzies are a cartoonish commemoration of the worst of cinema: Countless actors, writers, directors, and movies have received the ignoble honor since 1980. There are several actors with multiple Razzies, such as Sylvester Stallone and Madonna, who have won four and five times, respectively. .

Given the light-hearted tenor of the Golden Raspberry Foundation, it’s no wonder a few have openly accepted its awards. On the other hand, the vast majority of winners simply refuse to acknowledge the ceremony itself. The Razzies only look at individual roles, which means several otherwise incredible actors have earned this distinction.

10 Tom Cruise Fails To Replicate Brendan Fraser’s Charm In The Mummy Reboot

Tom Cruise is known for his action and comedy roles, including blockbusters such as top gun (1986) and Jerry Maguire (nineteen ninety six). The actor has garnered prestigious awards and nominations, from the Golden Globes to the Oscars.

At the same time, quite a few movies starring Cruise were heavily criticized. Cruise received nominations for worst actor for Cocktail (1988), War of the Worlds (2005) and The mummy (2017). He finally got his first Razzie for playing Sergeant Nick Morton on The mummy.

9 Liza Minnelli’s EGOT Couldn’t Save Her From Winning a Razzie

Liza Minnelli, the eldest daughter of legendary Hollywood pioneer Judy Garland, stands out for her artistic versatility. She is one of the few people with a full set of EGOTs: an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony.

His Cabaret (1972) and the barren cuckoo (1969) were critical victories, in stark contrast to Arthur 2: One the Rocks (1988) and Rent-a-Cop (1987), which were widely criticized. Minnelli won the Razzie Award for Worst Actress for these last two films, despite receiving some positive praise for her performance.

8 Kristen Stewart’s Bella Swan and Snow White earned a Razzie for Worst Actress

Kristen Stewart made her film debut at a very young age and has won a BAFTA and a César Award for her work. However, her most famous role of hers remains that of Bella Swan herself from the SagaTwilighta bland, unrelatable character with very little merit.

Stewart earned Razzie nominations for Worst Actress for Eclipse (2010) and Breaking Dawn : Part 1 (2011), and won by Dawn Part 2 (2012) and snow white and the huntsman (2012).

7 John Travolta Has Won The Razzie Twice Out Of Seven Nominations

John Travolta’s cinematographic oeuvre is a conflicting constellation of delight and despair. Saturday night Fever (1977), pulp fiction (1994) and Get Shorty (1995) were critical and box office successes. Travolta even received a Primetime Emmy Award for producing The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.

Unfortunately, the actor is recognized much more for his lackluster performances in movies like the fanatic (2019), Trading Paint (2019), Battlefield Earth (2000) and Lucky Numbers (2000). Travolta has won the Razzie for Worst Actor twice out of seven nominations.

6 Eddie Murphy Won The Grand Razzie Award – Worst Actor Of The Decade

Eddie Murphy’s comedic origins date back to SNL, where he quickly amassed a cult following. He is known for playing multiple characters in the same movie, often to great acclaim.

Murphy’s iconic roles in Coming to America (1988), Trading Places (1983), the nutty professor (1996) and the franchiseShrek they show the depth and flexibility of its action process. Murphy won a Razzie for Norbit (2007), and also took home the big 2000s Razzie Award: Worst Actor of the Decade.

5 Adam Sandler Has Technically Won Nine Razzies In Total

Adam Sandler has acted in so many frivolous movies that audiences can hardly keep track. He doesn’t seem to care, given that his movies make huge profits at the box office. Sandler has technically won nine Razzies in total, but only four for performance, including one for Worst Actress in Jack and Jill (2011)

Regardless of his penchant for lukewarm comedies, Sandler has proven himself a worthwhile actor on more than one occasion. interpretations of him in uncut gems (2019) and The Meyerowitz Stories (2017) are universally acclaimed.

4 Jennifer Lopez’s frumpy performance in Gigli earned her a Razzie

Jennifer Lopez’s main focus is her music, which perhaps explains why so many of her movies are bland rom-coms with overly simplified narratives. Lopez has earned five Razzie nominations for Worst Actress for seven films, winning one for Gigli (2003).

However, J.Lo’s film career is studded with brilliant, albeit sporadic, performances, beginning with Selena (1997) and reaching greater heights with his Ramona Vega in the critically acclaimed hustlers (2019).

3 Sandra Bullock won an Oscar the day after accepting her Razzie

Sandra Bullock is a highly talented actress, as evidenced by her Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards and dozens of other honors. Several of her films, from Demolition Man (1993) and Miss Congeniality (2000) to bus chase action thriller Speed (1994), have received critical attention.

However, Bullock is not immune to mistakes, considering that he agreed to participate in Speed ​​2: Cruise Control (1997). She won her first and only Razzie for her role in All About Steve (2009). Bullock kindly accepted the award; the next day, she won the Oscar for best actress for The Blindside (2009).

2 Razzie for Worst Actor from Mike Myers reserved for The Love Guru (2008)

Mike Myers falls squarely into the make-or-break category. His charade is stupendously effective in movies like Wayne’s World (1992) and in franchises like austin powers. To theLike many comedians, Myers hails from the scool ofSNLand won an Emmy in 1989 for best screenplay.

The Razzies naturally nominated Myers for playing the titular character on the brink of madness in The Cat in the Hat (2003), but the worst actor award was reserved for his problematically unfunny Guru Pitka in The Love Guru.

1 Halle Berry Accepted Her Razzie For Catwoman (2004) In A Hilarious Parody Of Her Oscar Acceptance Speech

Halle Berry received an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her interpretation of Dorothy Dandridge (1999). She later won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in Monster’s Ball (2001). Interestingly, Berry wasn’t even embarrassed by Catwoman’s critical disaster.

In fact, she received her Razzie for Worst Actress in person, crying and panting at the ceremony in a hilarious parody of her sentimental Oscar acceptance speech three years earlier.