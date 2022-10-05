Top 10 Adam Driver Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

Adam Douglas Driver was born in San Diego (California, USA) on November 19, 1983. It is a marine retired, occasional singer and actor American. Adam Driver He is internationally known for his roles as Adam Sackler in the hit television series HBO Girls. But also, for his role as Kylo Renthe main villain successor to Darth Vader in the science fiction queen saga as it is starwars.

We collect the 10 best films of Adam Driver ordered from worst to best according to IMDb and on which streaming platforms to watch them.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Platform: Disney+, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 2017

Duration: 2 hours and 32 minutes

Director: Ryan Johnson

IMDb Score: 6.9

Starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac Y Andy Serkis. They joined Mark HamillCarrie Fisher Y Anthony Daniels retaking the roles they had already played in previous episodes. Actors Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern Y Kelly Marie Tran joined the feature film assuming new roles. It started from an estimated budget between 200 and 317 million dollars and raised more than $1.332 billion. This is the eighth installment in the saga of starwars following the main story and the ninth if part of its release date. It is also the second film in the saga. starwars to be produced after the withdrawal of george lucaswho still collaborates in it. Adam Driver Interpret the paper of Ben Solo – Kylo Ren what is he Master of the Knights of Ren and a server first order.

The Luck of the Logans

Platform: Amazon Prime Video and RakutenTV

Year: 2017

Duration: 1 hour and 58 minutes

Director: Steven Soderbergh

IMDb Score: 7.0

Starring Channing Tatum, Daniel Craig, Adam Driver, Hilary Swank, Seth MacFarlane, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Katherine Waterston Y sebastian stan. the filmmaker Steven Soderbergh He returned to direct this feature film after announcing his retirement from the world of cinema. The film of the comedy and suspense genre, the reality is that it is true with one of his great productions as it was Ocean’s Eleven. It started with a budget of $29 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $47 million.

Tracks: The trip of your life

Platform: Filmin, AppleTV, RakutenTV and Google Play Store

Year 2013

Duration: 1 hour and 52 minutes

Director: John Curran

IMDb Score: 7.1

Starring Mia Wasikowska Y Adam Driver. It is an Australian drama film. It is an adaptation of the memoirs of Robin Davidson that bear the same name. The feature film recounts the author’s long 9-month journey on camels through the Australian desert. It started with a budget of $12 million and managed to raise about 5 millions of dollars. In the awards and recognitions section, we highlight the awards in AACTA Awards (4 categories), AFCA Awards (3 categories) or the best actress awards for Mia Wasikowska in the Dublin Film Critics’ Circle, Gotham Awards and in the San Diego Film Critics Society Awards.

Silence

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Filmin, AppleTV, RakutenTV and Google Play Store

Year: 2016

Duration: 2 hours and 41 minutes

Director: Martin Scorsese

IMDb Score: 7.1

Starring Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, Liam Neeson, Tadanobu Asano Y Ciarán Hinds. It started with a budget of 50 million dollars and managed to collect at the box office more than $23 million. Silence is the third feature film directed by the filmmaker Martin Scorsese dealing with religious figures struggling with challenges to faith, following The Last Temptation of Christ Y Kundûn. It is based on the 1966 novel written by the Japanese novelist Shūsaku Endo. The film, which was shot entirely in Taiwan is located at the contextual level in Nagasaki (Japan).

The Report

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Year: 2019

Duration: 2 hours

Director: Scott Z. Burns

IMDb Score: 7.2

Starring Adam Driver, Annette Bening, Jon Hamm, Corey Stoll, Matthew Rhys, Jennifer Morrison, Tim Blake Nelson Y Ted Levine. The plot of the film follows the employee Daniel J Jones -played and starred by Adam Driver– and to Senate Intelligence Committee while investigating allegations of torture by the INC after the attacks of September 11, 2001. The feature film The Reportt had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 26, 2019. Amazon Studiosshortly after, acquired exclusive distribution rights to the film.

Paterson

Platform: HBO Max, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 2016

Duration: 1 hour and 58 minutes

Director: Jim Jarmusch

IMDb Score: 7.3

Starring Adam Driver, Golshifteh Farahani, Barry Shabaka Henley, Cliff Smith, Chasten Harmon, William Jackson Harper Y Nagase Masatoshi. The film did almost $11 million Starting from a budget of 5 million dollars. In the awards and recognitions section, we highlight the prize that was awarded to Marvin (performed by the bitch Nellie), because he won the Palm Dog Award. It is an alternative prize awarded by international critics for the best canine performance. Additionally, Adam Driver won the award for best actor awarded by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and was nominated in Chicago Film Critics Association and in the gotham awards as best actor.

the last duel

Platform: Disney+, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 2021

Duration: 2 hours and 32 minutes

Director: Ridley Scott

IMDb Score: 7.4

Starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer Y Harriet Walter in a supporting role. After Alien Covenantthe filmmaker Ridley Scott returns to historical dramas with The Last Duel. It is a feature film set in the France of the fourteenth century that tells us the story of the duel between Jean de Carrouges Y Jacques Le Graytwo friends who become rivals after the confession of the wife of Le Gray who has been raped by Jean. It started with a budget of 100 million dollars and fell short in box office receipts with just $31 million.

Infiltrated in the KKKlan

Platform: Netflix, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 2018

Duration: 2 hours and 8 minutes

Director: Spike Lee

IMDb Score: 7.5

Starring John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier, Topher Grace, Jasper Pääkkönen, Corey Hawkins, Paul Walter Hauser Y harry belafonte. It started with a budget of $15 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $93 million. This is a feature film based on the book. black klansman of Ron Stallworth. Ron is the retired police officer known to have infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in Colorado Springs at the end of the 1970s. In the awards and recognition section, we highlight the Oscar award in the category of best adapted screenplay and the nomination of Adam Driver for best supporting actor. Additionally, Adam Driver He was nominated in many competitions as best actor such as the Alliance of Women Film Journaliststhe Critics’ Film Awards, Golden Globes, Gotham Awards, Independent Spirit Awards, Satellite Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Platform: Disney+, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 2015

Duration: 2 hours and 16 minutes

Director: JJ Abrams

IMDb Score: 7.8

Starring Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, and Andy Serkis. Actors Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew Y Kenny Baker completed the cast by retaking the roles they had already played in previous episodes of the saga of starwars. It had an estimated budget between 258 and 306 million dollars and raised more than $2.068 billion. This is the seventh installment in the saga. starwarstaking into account both the premiere date and the internal chronology of the series, since it takes place 30 years after the sixth episode, Return of the Jedi (1983). In the section of prizes and recognitions, they were many and of different consideration. But on this occasion, we highlight the award for best villain for Adam Driver in the MTV Awards and the award for best supporting actor for Adam Driver in the saturn awards.

story of a marriage

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2019

Duration: 2 hours and 17 minutes

Director: Noah Baumbach

IMDb Score: 7.9

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Julie Hagerty Y Merritt Wever. The feature film directed by Noah Baumbach and produced by Heyday Films Y Netflix, recounts the life of a theater director and an actress. They both struggle to get over their divorce. A divorce, which takes them to the extreme in all facets of life while they learn to live together to safeguard physical and emotional stability in the life of their little son they had in common. In the awards and recognition section, we highlight the 6 nominations for the Oscar awards -including nominations for best film and best actor for Adam Driver– winning Laura Dern the Oscar for best supporting actress. Nominations and award that was repeated at the Golden Globes.

