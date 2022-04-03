Top 10 altcoins with the best projections for the month of April

In this article, BeInCrypto presents the 10 altcoins that have the best projections for the month of April.

SXP (SXP)

Current price: $1.56

Market capitalization: 747 million dollars

Market Cap Rank: #106

Swipe is a platform whose main goal is to connect the fiat and cryptocurrency worlds. To achieve this, it partners with payment networks and creates card programs that easily transfer crypto to fiat and vice versa.

Its three main offerings are the Swipe Wallet, a debit card, and the native token, SXP. The SXP token is part of the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.

Numerous new updates are expected this month, such as the launch of mobile and web wallets along with the implementation of the Solar Side Ledger Protocol on the mainnet.

Looking at its price movement, SXP has recovered to an important level at $1.45 after generating numerous bullish divergences.

The next closest resistance area is at $2.90.

Chart by TradingView

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Current price: $62.81

Market capitalization: 3.82 billion dollars

Market Cap Rank: #44

AXS is the native token of Axie Infinity, a Play to Earn non-fungible token (NFT) game. It has use cases in governance, staking and breeding (reproduction, in Spanish). Breeding is the process by which new Axies (playable characters) are created.

Despite the March 29 attack, ground gameplay and the new Axie Origins V3 are expected to be implemented this month, and AXS could soon find itself with plenty of new use cases.

On March 16, AXS broke out of a descending resistance line but failed to move above the $68 resistance area (red circle). It is currently trying to find support.

Chart by TradingView

Cosmos (ATOM)

Current price: $28.66

Market capitalization: 8.20 billion dollars

Market Cap Rank: #22

Cosmos offers an ecosystem of connected blockchains. It does this to improve the speed and scalability of its protocol and to increase the interconnection between blockchains. Furthermore, it aims to simplify blockchain technology for the masses. The project whitepaper was published in 2016.

The native token is ATOM, which is obtained with a hybrid Proof-of-Stake algorithm. Version 8 of the mainnet update, called Rho, will be rolled out this month.

ATOM has been rising inside an ascending parallel channel since March 14. It is currently listed in the middle of this channel. There are no clear bullish or bearish signs yet.

Chart by TradingView

EOS (EOS)

Current price: $2.77

Market capitalization: 2.73 billion dollars

Market Cap Rank: #49

EOS is a platform that focuses on creating decentralized applications (DApps). Its goal is to make it as simple as possible for programmers to make use of blockchain technology. The platform was launched in 2018. The native token of the platform is EOS.

The EOS platform has not had a significant update since EOSIO 2.0 in 2020. However, this is expected to change this month with the release of Mandel 2.3.

EOS has been rising along with an ascending support line since March 14. The line coincides with the horizontal support area at $2.72. Due to this confluence, short-term declines are likely to end should they occur.

Chart by TradingView

Kava.io (KAVA)

Current price: $4.41

Market capitalization: 738 million dollars

Market Cap Rank: #109

Kava.io is a DeFi lending platform. It gives users the ability to lend, invest and earn. Furthermore, the platform supports cross-chain interactions.

The platform’s native token is KAVA, which is used for staking and to secure the platform.

The KAVA foundation will be launched this month. The foundation will be a non-profit advisory body that provides strategic input to the KAVA community and its decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).

On March 28, KAVA broke out of a descending resistance line that had been in place since August 30. Currently, it is trying to validate it as support.

If it is successful, the next resistance would be at $5.60.

Chart by TradingView

Elrond (EGLD)

Current price: $191.81

Market capitalization: 4.17 billion dollars

Market Cap Rank: #38

Elrond is a protocol that offers incredibly fast transaction speeds through its unique sharding mechanism: adaptive state sharding. This mechanism manages to combine three different types of fragmentation and improves the way they communicate with each other.

The native token of the platform is EGLD. Its three main purposes are:

staking Payment of fees on the network Reward validators

This month, the protocol will launch Web3 metabonding. This will allow projects based on it to create long-term engagement with community members by distributing approximately 10% of their supply to EGLD stakeholders.

EGLD has been moving up since January 22nd. Currently, it is in the process of making its second breakout attempt above the $200 resistance area. EGLD may also be trading inside an ascending triangle, which is considered a bullish pattern.

If a breakout occurs, the next resistance would be at $295.

Chart by TradingView

Reserve Rights (RSR)

Current price: $0.021

Market capitalization: 312 million dollars

Market Cap Rank: #180

RSR is a dual token stablecoin platform, which aims to combat the effects of inflation. It uses Reserve Stablecoin (RSV) and Reserve Rights Token (RSR). The latter uses an arbitration system that serves to keep the price of the former at 1 dollar. RSV is backed by a basket of cryptocurrencies and various other assets.

The new protocol is expected to launch imminently.

RSR broke out of a descending resistance line on March 16 and is currently attempting to break out of the $0.0173 resistance area. If it is successful, the next resistance would be at $0.0275.

Chart by TradingView

Number (NMR)

Current price: $30.92

Market capitalization: 182 million dollars

Market Cap Rank: #288

Numerai is a platform based on Ethereum (ETH), and Numeraire is its native token. It allows developers to create machine learning models that are then used on the platform. As a result, Numerai’s main goal is to bring decentralization to the fields of machine learning and data science.

The platform was founded in 2015. The native token is NMR.

The Numercon Conference will take place today.

NMR has been rising since Jan 23 and broke out from a descending resistance line on Feb 23. If the up move continues, the closest resistance area would be at $47.

Chart by TradingView

Secret (SCRT)

Current price: $5.33

Market capitalization: 869 million dollars

Market Cap Rank: #94

Secret Network is a blockchain whose main is data privacy. It is built on top of the Cosmos blockchain.

The native token of the platform is SCRT. In addition to providing lower network fees, you can also stake to earn rewards.

The alpha mainnet update will be released this month.

SCRT has been trading inside a long-term symmetrical triangle since November 2021. It bounced off its support line on March 18 (green icon) and has been rising ever since.

The nearest resistance area is at $7.

Chart By TradingView

Odin Protocol (ODIN)

Current price: $0.092

Market capitalization: 1.6 million dollars

Market Cap Rank: #1576

Odin Protocol is a decentralized ecosystem that was launched on April 21, 2021. The native token is ODIN. Initially 100 million tokens were created, and it is projected to burn 20% of them.

several are expected new developments in the second trimester, such as:

ODIN has been consolidating above the $0.085 horizontal area and has broken out of a descending resistance line.

