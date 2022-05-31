Top 10 best paid Cuban players in the Major Leagues 2022

Cuba has been the cradle of great baseball players. Many of them have left the Antillean nation in search of a greater dream: to give definitive jump to the MLB. The route is not always easy or simple, however, a considerable number of Cuban baseball players today are part of the United States Major Leagues and have obtained excellent records. Who are the most successful Cuban baseball players in the Major Leagues? In this DimeCuba article we are going to know the top 10 highest paid Cuban baseball players in the MLB.

The 10 best paid and most successful Cuban baseball players in the Major Leagues 2022 1. Jose Dariel Abreu (Chicago White Sox): $19,666,668 2. Yasmani Grandal (Chicago White Sox): $18,250,000 3. Aroldis Chapman (New York Yankees): $18,000,000 4. Yoan Moncada (Chicago White Sox): $13,800,000 5. Jorge Soler (Miami Marlins): $12,000,000 6. Raisel Iglesias (Los Angeles Angels): $10,000,000 7. Yulieski Gurriel (Houston Astros): $8,000,000 8. Luis Robert Moiran (Chicago White Sox): $6,000,000 9. Jose Iglesias (Colorado Rockies): $5,000,000 10. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays): $4,928,571

How many Cubans are there in the Major Leagues?

Currently there more than 150 Cuban baseball players between Major Leagues and Minor Leagueaccording to data from the MLB official website. It should be noted that not all Cuban players are part of the highest level of the Major League Baseball system. According to other sourcesthe number of Cuban baseball players at the MLB system levels would be organized as follows: at the Rookie level (55), at Class-A (28), at Advanced Class-A (27), at Double-A (14 ), in Triple-A (24) and MLB (25).

The 10 best paid and most successful Cuban baseball players in the Major Leagues 2022

The renowned Spotrac site publishes financial information on the MLB annually. Next, we will mention the 10 Cuban baseball players who are among the best paid in the Major Leagues according to the list published by the aforementioned source. The Cubans who will earn the most in MLB in 2022 are from 50th place, occupied by José Dariel Abreu.

1. Jose Dariel Abreu (Chicago White Sox): $19,666,668

Pito Abreu, the first baseman of the Chicago White Sox, occupies the 50th position among the highest paid players in the MLB, however, heads the top 10 of West Indian baseball players. Since he arrived in the Major Leagues in 2014, the Cuban has had a successful career. Jose Dariel Abreu has agreed a sum of $19,666,668 for this 2022.

2. Yasmani Grandal (Chicago White Sox): $18,250,000

Cuban Yasmani Grandal is considered one of the great MLB receivers of recent times. Grandal, native of Güira de Melena, entered the Major Leagues since 2012 (then playing in Triple A). For this 2022 he is expected to receive a sum of $18,250,000.

3. Aroldis Chapman (New York Yankees): $18,000,000

The pitcher for the New York Yankees is another Cuban player active in the Major Leagues. The “Cuban Missile”, as Chapman is known, debuted in the MLB in 2010. In 2022 he adds $18,000,000 to his fortune, becoming the third Cuban baseball player who earns the most in the Major Leagues and at number 59 in the general ranking of baseball players in the MLB.

4. Yoan Moncada (Chicago White Sox): $13,800,000

Cienfuegos Yoan Moncada debuted in the Major Leagues wearing the Boston Red Sox jersey in 2015. In December 2016 he was transferred to the Chicago White Sox. In 2018 he became owner of his current team. For this 2022 he will earn a sum of $13,800,000.

5. Jorge Soler (Miami Marlins): $12,000,000

The Cuban outfielder made his Major League debut in 2014 with the Chicago Cubs. In 2021 Soler became the second Cuban to win the Most Valuable Player award (MVP) in the MLB World Series. This year he signed a contract with the Miami Marlins for the next three seasons. For this 2022 he will receive $12,000,000.

6. Raisel Iglesias (Los Angeles Angels): $10,000,000

Raisel Iglesias, a native of the Isle of Youth, made his MLB debut in April 2015 with the Cincinnati Reds. He is considered one of the most successful Cuban pitchers in Major League Baseball. In 2021, the Cuban pitcher reached an agreement with the Angels for four years. In this season he will earn $10,000,000, occupying a position in the list of the highest paid Cuban baseball players.

7. Yulieski Gurriel (Houston Astros): $8,000,000

Considered one of the best baseball players in Cuba while playing in the National Team, Yuli Gurriel is another of the most successful and highest paid Cuban baseball players in the Major Leagues. He debuted in the MLB on August 21, 2016 and has had some pretty brilliant seasons ever since. In 2022, the Houston Astros first baseman will add $8,000,000 to his fortune.

8. Luis Robert Moiran (Chicago White Sox): $6,000,000

The talented cuban gardener Luis Robert is another of the great Cuban baseball players who has triumphed in the Major Leagues. In May 2017, he signed a contract with the Chicago White Sox, heralding his move to the MLB. He is currently still on the Chicago White Sox team and is expected to earn $6,000,000 this year.

9. Jose Iglesias (Colorado Rockies): $5,000,000

A native of San José de las Lajas, Havana, “Candelita” Iglesias, as everyone knows him, already He has been in the MLB for eleven seasons.. He recently signed with the Colorado Rockies, which became the sixth franchise Iglesias has played for since he made his debut in 2011 with the Boston Red Sox. For this year his sum would be $5,000,000.

10. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays): $4,928,571

The youngest of the Gurriel brothers closes this top of the best-paid Cuban baseball players in the Major Leagues. In 2016, the versatile Sancti Spiritus was declared a free agent by the MLB and considered one top MLB international prospects. Just two years later, in 2018, he made his debut for the Toronto Blue Jays. In 2022 he will reach a sum of $4,928,571.

With this representation of Cuban stars in the best baseball in the world, the sporting talent of the islanders is reaffirmed. Thanks to their ability and effort, these Cuban baseball players have managed to sign multi-million dollar agreements with different baseball teams in the United States Major Leagues. And, at the same time, they have become the pride of Cuban ball lovers.

