Top 10 dogs with the most subscribers?

“Petfluencers”, “dogfluencers” or even “instapets” influencer dogs are a hit on social networks. But who are the dogs with the most followers on Instagram?

Dogs, cats, hedgehogs, ducks, sheep… stars in their own right, animals make the heyday of social networks. But who are the most followed dogs on Instagram?

Who are the dogs with the most followers on Instagram?

Jiffpom – 9.7M subscribers Doug The Pug – 3.7M subscribers Marutaro – 2.4M subscribers Bulldog buldozer – 2.1M subscribers Tuna – 2M subscribers Maya The Samoyed – 1.9M subscribers Loki the Wolfdog – 1.9M subscribers Harlow – 1.6M subscribers Kler – 1.6M subscribers Thiswildidea – 1.3M subscribers

Top 10 most followed dogs on Instagram

1 – jiffpom

9.7M followers – @jiffpom

Jiffpom is the most followed dog on Instagram. With nearly 10 million followers, the Pomeranian is a three-time Guinness World Record holder. The icing on the cake, he played in Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse” music video.

© @jiffpom

2 – Doug The Pug

3.7M subscribers – @itsdougthepug

This adorable pug has twice won the audience award. His subscribers can follow him on his travels around the world. Its owners have launched a non-profit association, the Doug the Pug Foundationwhose mission is “to bring joy and support to children who are battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases”.

© @itsdougthepug

3-Shinjiro Ono

2.4M subscribers – @marutaro

A real star in Japan Maru is a happy 8-year-old dog. Impossible not to fall for this Shiba with its plush look. We can follow him sleeping (often with stuffed animals), sulking, having fun, playing, washing and even posing. The little ball of fur has already appeared in the magazine Vogue Girl with his white collar and black bow tie.

© @Shinjiro Ono

4 – Bulldog Blogger

2.1M followers – @tecuaniventura

This charming Bulldog is very famous in Russia. His owner, a fan of pop culture, has fun dressing him up in costumes ranging from the Wild West to Wookiee style.

© @tecuaniventura

5 – Tuna

2M followers – @tunameltsmyheart

Tuna is an adorable chiweenie (mixture of chihuahua and dachshund). With his bare teeth, his retracted jaw and his wrinkled neck, he already has a line of calendars, a biography or even the title of ambassador of excluded dogs on his list. Picked up by his master on a highway in 2010, Tuna also has a side account (@travelingtuna) documenting his travels.

© @tunameltsmyheart

6 – Maya The Samoyed

1.9M subscribers – @mayapolarbear

Pretty white floof, Maya looks like a polar bear hence her nickname mayapolarbear. Maya also has a YouTube channel which has 1.85 million subscribers. In addition to being a real foodie, this German Samoyed loves to play, walk, pose for pictures and even learn new tricks.

© @mayapolarbear

7 – Loki the Wolfdog

1.9M followers – @loki

A mix of husky/arctic wolf/malamute, Loki started off-trail snowboarding at four months old, and by his third birthday he had toured most of the western United States.

© @loki

8 – Harlow

1.6M followers – @harlowandsage

If at the beginning this account related the life of two puppies Harlow and Sage, the latter unfortunately died. But since then the family has grown and Harlow has 4 new friends: Indiana, Reese, Ezra and Mae.

© @harlowandsage

9 – Kler

1.6M followers – @ppteamkler

Kler, aka “sausage” is a very popular dachshund. We also find him on Twitter where he tells his adventures to his 800,000 subscribers.

© @ppteamkler

10 – @TheronHumphrey

1.3M followers – @Thiswildidea

Found in a shelter by photographer Theron Humphrey, Maddie, of Coonhound breed, now accompanies him on all his travels. The name of the account “This Wild Idea” comes from the project the photographer was working on when he met his now faithful friend.