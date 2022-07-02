Top 10 Dwayne Johnson Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

Dwayne Douglas Johnson born in Hayward (California, USA) on May 2, 1972. Professional wrestler and American film actor. In his career WWE, was a professional wrestler until his retirement in 2019 to focus on his artistic career. Beyond his participation in the saga of The Fast and the Furiouswe highlight Black Adam (2022) in independent cinema.

We compiled his top 10 movies ranked from worst to best according to IMDb and where to watch them online.

Fast & Furious 8 Amazon Treasure Jungle Cruise Jumanji: The Next Level life at stake Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Fast & Furious 6 fighting in family Fast & Furious 7 Fast & Furious 5

Fast & Furious 8

Platform: Movistar+, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 2017

Duration: 2 hours and 16 minutes

Director: F. Gary Gray

IMDb Score: 6.6

Starring Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodríguez, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Scott Eastwood, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky, Don Omar, Tego Calderón Y Kurt Russell. It had a budget of $250 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $1.236 billion. This is the eighth film in the franchise. The Fast and the Furious and known as The Fate of the Furious.

Amazon Treasure

Platform: Netflix, Microsoft Store, RakutenTV and AppleTV

Year 2003

Duration: 1 hour and 44 minutes

Director: Peter Berg

IMDb Score: 6.6

A cast made up of Dwayne Johnson, Seann William Scott, Rosario Dawson, Christopher Walken, Ewen Bremner, Jon Gries, William Lucking Ernie Reyes Jr. Y Arnold Schwarzenegger. It had an estimated budget of $85 million and managed to collect at the box office practically $81 million. As an anecdote and secrets of the shooting, did you know that although most of the plot of the film takes place in Brazilnone of their scenes could be shot there because the day the production team traveled to Brazil to search for the scenarios, they were robbed by armed bandits on the outskirts of Manaus.

Jungle Cruise

Platform: Disney+, AppleTV, Google Play Store, Amazon Videos, RakutenTV and Microsoft Store.

Year: 2021

Duration: 2 hours and 7 minutes

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

IMDb Score: 6.6

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons Y Paul Giamatti. It started with a budget of $200 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $221 million. She is pleased with a feature film based on the theme park attraction of waltdisney. It was produced by Walt Disney Pictures. It tells the alternate story of the captain of a small riverboat that takes a scientist and her brother through a jungle in search of the Tree of Life while competing against a German expedition and cursed conquerors.

Jumanji: The Next Level

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 2019

Duration: 2 hours and 3 minutes

Director: Jake Kasdan

IMDb Score: 6.7

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Danny Glover Y Danny DeVito. It had a budget of $125 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $800 million. It is a fantasy adventure comedy feature film. This is the fourth installment of the franchise. Jumanji and sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

life at stake

Platform: Microsoft Store, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 2006

Duration: 2 hours and 5 minutes

Director: Phil Joanou

IMDb Score: 6.9

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Xzibit, L. Scott Caldwell, Kevin Dunn, Danny Martinez, Maurice McRae Y Jade Yorker. It had a budget of $30 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $41 million. The film is based on the true story of the Kilpatrick Mustangsan American football team formed by the inmates of said establishment during the 90s. It was shot in California at Camp Kilpatricka county juvenile detention center The Angels.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Platform: Netflix, HBO Max, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, Amazon Videos, RakutenTV and AppleTV

Year: 2017

Duration: 1 hour and 59 minutes

Director: Jake Kasdan

IMDb Score: 6.9

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas Y bobby cannavale. It had a budget of $90 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $962 million. It is a sequel to Jumanji and also pays tribute to robin-williamsstar of the original film. Dwayne Johnson, in addition to being one of the stars of the film, is also one of the executive producers. As a curiosity, did you know that the scenes of the African jungle were actually shot in hawaii?

Fast & Furious 6

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Movistar+, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Year 2013

Duration: 2 hours and 11 minutes

Director: Justin Lin

IMDb Score: 7.0

A cast made up of Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Gal Gadot, Sung Kang, Luke Evans, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Gina Carano, Elsa Pataky, John Ortiz Y Rita prays. It had a budget of $160 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $788 million. This is the sixth installment in the saga of The Fast and the Furious. As part of the fleet of vehicles used in the film, it featured a model plane Antonov An-124. These are large aircraft used to transport mainly locomotives, yachts, aircraft fuselages and other types of cargo.

fighting in family

Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, RakutenTV, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Year: 2019

Duration: 1 hour and 48 minutes

Director: Stephen Merchant

IMDb Score: 7.1

A cast made up of Florence Pugh, Jack Lowden, Nick Frost, Lena Headey, Vince Vaughn, Dwayne Johnson, Thea Trinidad, Kimberly Matula Y Stephen Merchant. If we highlight this feature film is that Dwayne Johnson In addition to appearing in the film, he was its executive producer. It is a biographical film based on the 2012 documentary The Wrestlers: Fighting with My Family. The film tells the story of the former professional wrestler of the WWE, Paige. It had a budget of $11 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $39 million.

Fast & Furious 7

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Movistar+, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, RakutenTV and Amazon Videos

Year: 2015

Duration: 2 hours and 17 minutes

Director: James Wan

IMDb Score: 7.1

A cast made up of Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Kurt Russell, Nathalie Emmanuel, Djimon Hounsou, Tony Jaa, Elsa Pataky, Ali Fazal, Lucas Black, Sung Kang , Gal Gadot, Ronda Rousey, Romeo Santos Y Iggy Azalea. This is the seventh feature film in the saga. The Fast and the Furious. In turn, also sequel to the film Fast & Furious 6 and its spin-off, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. It had a budget of $190 million and grossed more than $1.516 billion. This movie was dedicated to Paul Walker who passed away in November 2013 after suffering a car accident.

Fast & Furious 5

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Movistar+, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, RakutenTV and Amazon Videos

Year 2011

Duration: 2 hours and 10 minutes

Director: Justin Lin

IMDb Score: 7.3

Starring Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Sung Kang, Gal Gadot, Elsa Pataky, Don Omar Y Tego Calderon. It had a budget of $125 million and grossed more than $900 million. This is the fifth film in the saga. The Fast and the Furious. It is a remarkable film because it gives a twist to the script and to the saga that had been seen in the first 4 films. As of the fifth film, it moves away from the underground aesthetic and they minimized the sequences of street races.

It may interest you…

Top 10 Daniel Craig Movies

The 10 best films of Luis Tosar

Javier Bardem’s 10 best films

Top 10 Tom Hardy Movies

Top 10 Jet Li Movies