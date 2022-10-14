Top 10 Emma Stone Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

Emily Jean Stone was born in Scottsdale (Arizona, USA) on November 6, 1988. Better known professionally as Emma Stone. In her promising career, the American actress has received numerous awards, including a Oscar -out of 8 nominations in total-, a BAFTAa SAG and a Golden Globe for best actress, for her great performance in the feature film La La Land. She has also been awarded a volpi cup in the Venice International Festival. We highlight its entry in the past 2012 to the list of the most promising actresses in hollywood and her meteoric rise in the seventh art led her to be the best paid in the world in 2017.

We compiled his top 10 movies ranked from worst to best according to IMDb and where to watch them online.

Gangster Squad: Elite Squad The Amazing Spider-Man Easy A: Rumors and Lies Crazy, Stupid, Love cruel The favourite welcome to zombieland Birdman or (the unexpected virtue of ignorance) maids and ladies La La Land: The City of Stars

Gangster Squad: Elite Squad

Platform: HBO Max, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 53 minutes

Direction: Rubén Fleischer

Year 2013

IMDb Score: 6.7

Interpreted by Josh Brolin, Ryan Gosling, Sean Penn, Nick Nolte, Emma Stone, Anthony Mackie, Giovanni Ribisi, Robert Patrick, Michael Peña Y Mireille Enos. More of $105 million collected from $60 million of budget.

Feature film based on the detectives and police officers of The Angels who formed a unit anti-gangster leadered by Clemence B. Horrall. A team that fought against Mickey Cohen and his band during the 40s and 50s.

Also with 6.7 we find other feature films starring Emma Stone What Zombieland: Kill and Finish (2019) directed by Reuben Fleischer Y The Battle of the Sexes (2017) directed by Valerie Faris Y Jonathan Dayton.

The Amazing Spider-Man

Platform: Netflix, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV and Google Play Store

Duration: 2 hours and 16 minutes

Directed by: Marc Webb

Year 2012

IMDb Score: 6.9

Starring Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone Y Rhys Ifans. It was a real success at the box office, grossing more than $758 million based on a high production budget of $225 million. This is the fourth feature film Columbia Pictures based on the saga of spider-man. It was also the first reboot of the film franchise of the character of marvel comics.

Easy A: Rumors and Lies

Platform: Movistar+, Google Play Store, Amazon Videos and AppleTV.

Duration: 1 hour and 33 minutes

Direction: Will Gluck

Year 2010

IMDb Score: 7.0

Starring Emma Stone, Penn Badgley, Amanda Bynes, Dan Byrd, Thomas Haden Church, Patricia Clarkson, Cam Gigandet, Lisa Kudrow, Malcolm McDowell, Aly Michalka Y Stanley Tucci. More of $75 million of a budget of 8 million dollars. The script of Easy A It is based on and inspired by the novel by The Scarlet Letter of Nathaniel Hawthorne.

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Platform: HBO Max, RakutenTV, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 58 minutes

Direction: John Requa and Glenn Ficarra

Year 2011

IMDb Score: 7.4

Starring Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore Y Emma Stone. He managed to raise more than $142 million of a budget of 50 million dollars. A romantic comedy that was nominated for favorite comedy movie for the People’s Choice. She was also nominated for best comedy movie by Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards. Finally, we highlight the nomination of Ryan Gosling with best musical or comedy actor in the Golden Globes.

cruel

Platform: Disney+, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 14 minutes

Direction: Craig Gillespie

Year: 2021

IMDb Score: 7.4

Starring Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste Y Mark Strong. It grossed at the box office worldwide more than $233 million of a high budget $200 million. The film is based on the character Cruella de Vil of the novel 101 Dalmatians from 1956 from dodie smith. Also, it is based on his other animated film adaptation produced by Disney in 1961.

The favourite

Platform: Disney+, RakutenTV, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 59 minutes

Direction: Yorgos Lanthimos

Year: 2018

IMDb Score: 7.5

Starring Olivia Colman, Emma Stone Y Rachel Weiss. More of $95 million of a budget of $15 million. It is a dramatic comedy Which brings us to the reign of Anne of Great Britain, who governed between the years 1707 and 1714. He obtained different prizes and recognitions of different consideration. We highlight the award for movie of the year for him American Film Institute (AFI) or the 9 nominations to the osca awardsr winning Olivia Coleman the Oscar to best actress -adding acknowledgment in BAFTA Y Golden Globe thus completing the triplet of prizes. Last but not least, we highlight his 5 nominations in the Golden Globes or the 12 nominations in the BAFTA taking 7 of them.

welcome to zombieland

Platform: Netflix, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 28 minutes

Direction: Rubén Fleischer

Year 2009

IMDb Score: 7.6

Starring Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, Amber Heard Y Bill Murray. More of $102 million raised from a budget of more than $23 million. In the acknowledgments section, we highlight the Grand Audience Award in the Sitges Film Festival in 2009.

Birdman or (The unexpected virtue of ignorance)

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 59 minutes

Director: Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu

Year 2014

IMDb Score: 7.7

Interpreted by Michael Keaton, Zach Galifianakis, Edward Norton, Andrea Riseborough, Amy RyanEmma Stone Y naomi watts. More of $103 million grossed at the box office from a budget of $18 million. A film that won Oscar awards in the categories of best film, best director, best original screenplay and best cinematography. Did you know that before Emma Stone the producers considered the actresses Lily James, Emilia Clarke Y Blake Lively for the role of Sam? In fact, they also say that margot robbie turned down the role.

The Help: Maids and Ladies

Platform: AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 26 minutes

Director: Tate Taylor

Year 2011

IMDb Score: 8.0

Starring Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Bryce Dallas Howard, Octavia Spencer, Jessica Chastain, Sissy Spacek, Mike Vogely allison janney. Drama film based on the novel Maids and Ladies of Kathryn Stockett. It grossed more than $211 million of a budget of $25 million.

In the acknowledgments section, unfortunately Emma Stone He did not receive any recognition despite his performance in the film. However, we highlight the 4 candidates for the Oscar awards of those who won octavia spencer as best supporting actress -a prize that was repeated in the BAFTA Y Golden Globes too- and the 5 candidacies for the Golden Globes Y BAFTA. Finally, 3 awards achieved from the SAG (Actors Guild).

La La Land: The City of Stars

Platform: Netflix, Movistar+, FUBO, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 8 minutes

Director: Damien Chazelle

Year: 2016

IMDb Score: 8.0

Starring Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Terry Walters Y J K Simmons. It was a real success at the box office, grossing more than $445 million worldwide based on an estimated budget of $30 million. La La Land It was, without a doubt, an award-winning feature film recognized by various international competitions. On the one hand, it equaled titanica in nominations at Oscar awards: 14. And of those 14 nominationswon 6 Oscars in the categories: Best Director, Best Actress (Emma Stone), Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, Best Original Song (“City of Stars”), and Best Art Direction. Secondly, Emma Stone won the Coppa Volpi for best actress at the Venice Film Festival, 7 Golden Globes and 5 BAFTA awards out of 11 nominations, including the BAFTA Y Golden Globe for Emma Stone as best actress.

