Top 10 Emma Watson Movies

It has been clarified for some time now: it is not just the wizard Hermione Harry Potter, but one of the most interesting actresses of her generation. From the fantastic saga born from the Harry Potter books to Little Women, passing through Noah, here are the best films of Emma Watson.

Emma Watson, besides Hermione, there is more

It could have simply remained “the one that Hermione did in Harry Potter”, as happens to many young actors overwhelmed by the success of a too bulky role. And instead she managed to become one of the most promising interpreters of her generation, as well as a true icon of style and intelligence. His many interesting works prove it: here are the best films of Emma Watson.

The best films of Emma Watson

10. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, 2001

DIRECTOR: Chris Columbus

ACTORS: Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Maggie Smith, Robbie Coltrane, Richard Harris, Alan Rickman, Ian Hart, Tom Felton

The first time is never forgotten. Seeing little Emma back on the set alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint at the age of only ten, today is almost tenderness. Because he has come a long way since then. But leaving aside the age issues, it is also possible to see how already at the time this little girl had a lot of cloth, not at all intimidated in taking on a leading role in a very first-rate production. Based on the introductory novel of the saga created by the Scottish writer JK Rowling, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone follows the first steps of the predestined Harry and his friends Ron and Hermione in the school of magic of Hogwarts, between new discoveries and as many dangers.

9. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

DIRECTOR: Alfonso Cuaron

ACTORS: Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Maggie Smith, Robbie Coltrane, Tom Felton, Michael Gambon, Alan Rickman, Gary Oldman, David Thewlis, Emma Thompson

According to many fans, the best film ever in the Harry Potter saga (and certainly one of Emma Watson’s best films), The Prisoner of Azkaban can count on the directing contribution of Mexican Alfonso Cuaron, later Oscar winner with Gravity. This time, Harry, Ron and Hermione are threatened by Sirius Black, alleged follower of the evil Voldemort, who has escaped from a maximum security prison for wizards. The story of this mysterious character, however, is intertwined with that of the Harry Potter family. The Harry Potter saga continues to grow in popularity and nothing seems to be able to stop Rowling’s wizards.

8. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

DIRECTOR: David Yates

ACTORS: Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Maggie Smith, Robbie Coltrane, Tom Felton, Michael Gambon, Alan Rickman, Imelda Staunton, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Helena Bonham Carter, Brendan Gleeson

This time the director is David Yates, who will ferry the Harry Potter film saga to its conclusion, in the eighth chapter. Following an attack by the Dementors, Harry moves to the home of his godfather Sirius Black. The mansion, he soon discovers, is the headquarters of the Order of the Phoenix, an organization that aims to fight Voldemort and his sidekicks. While the return of the dark lord is denied from many sides, the Hogwarts school is subjected to a strict control regime by the Ministry of Magic, which also makes heavy accusations against the wizard Albus Dumbledore, a real point of reference for Harry. , Ron and Hermione.

7. Marilyn, 2011

DIRECTOR: Simon Curtis

ACTORS: Michelle Williams, Kenneth Branagh, Julia Ormond, Eddie Redmayne, Dougray Scott, Judi Dench, Pip Torrens, Emma Watson, Geraldine Somerville, Michael Kitchen, Miranda Raison, Toby Jones, Philip Jackson, Robert Portal, Jim Carter, Victor McGuire

Marilyn Monroe arrived in England in 1956 in the company of Arthur Miller, her new husband. Here he has the opportunity to act alongside the famous Laurence Olivier in the film “The Prince and the Dancer”. It’s her big chance to show herself as a serious actress. However, the film focuses on one week in particular, in which Monroe enjoys total relaxation. Her husband has returned to the USA and she is entrusted to Colin Clark, assistant director who will fall madly in love with her.

6. Beauty and the Beast, 2017

DIRECTOR: Bill Condon

ACTORS: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Emma Thompson, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen, Audra McDonald, Stanley Tucci, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Hattie Morahan, Adrian Schiller, Nathan Mack, Henry Garrett

Live action version of the fairy tale of Beauty and the Beast, proposed to the cinema in 1991 by Disney. The story is set in the small town of Villeneuve, in the French province, where Belle dreams of living a great adventure that can change her life. One day, attacked by a pack of wolves, his father finds refuge in a castle, not knowing that the master is actually a giant Beast. This, enraged by the intrusion, locks the man in the tower. To free him, Belle takes his place. He will thus have the opportunity to learn about the Beast and the magic that surrounds the castle.

5. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011

DIRECTOR: David Yates

ACTORS: Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Maggie Smith, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Alan Rickman, Michael Gambon, Helena Bonham Carter, Tom Felton

This is the End… or almost, given the recent developments in the Potter field. But with the second part of The Deathly Hallows the cycle inaugurated many years earlier with The Philosopher’s Stone finally comes to an end. And we can see with our own eyes that in the meantime Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and especially Emma Watson have grown up, both humanly and as performers. The battle with Lord Voldemort is now in its final stages, but many, too many friends remain on the field. And so the magical trio formed by Harry and associates will have to work up to the last spell to save the world from the darkest of threats. A memorable ending for a saga that has now entered the history of popular culture.

4. We are infinite, 2012

DIRECTOR: Stephen Chbosky

ACTORS: Emma Watson, Logan Lerman, Ezra Miller, Mae Whitman, Kate Walsh, Dylan McDermott, Julia Garner

If anyone wondered if Emma Watson would be able to “survive” outside the Harry Potter aquarium, here is the definitive proof of her acting skills, so much so that to date We are infinite remains perhaps her best interpretation ever. The protagonist is Charlie (played by Logan Lerman), a shy and socially awkward boy, whose existence is shaken by the encounter with the extrovert Sam (Emma) and his charismatic half-brother Patrick (Ezra Miller). Together with his new friends, the boy will be able to get out of his shell and finally experience the wonders of youth that until then he had only peeked through the lock. On the set three of today’s most interesting actors, all kicking off with exciting new projects: Logan starred opposite Brad Pitt in Fury and stars in Indignation, while Ezra Miller is in the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and it will be the new Flash. Emma Watson, for her part, will star with Tom Hanks in The Circle and will be Bella in the live action remake of Beauty and the Beast, alongside Dan Stevens of Downton Abbey.

3. Little Women, 2019

DIRECTOR: Greta Gerwig

ACTORS: Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, Bob Odenkirk, Chris Cooper, Louis Garrel, James Norton, Abby Quinn, Tracy Letts

New adaptation of the homonymous novel by louisa May Alcott, which stars the sisters March, Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy. Four young and determined girls struggling with a complex period, that of growing up to become women. However, they find themselves forced by an oppressive and macho society, against which they will fight in every way, overturning the standards of the time (American Civil War).

2. Noah, 2014

DIRECTOR: Darren Aronofsky

ACTORS: Emma Watson, Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, Anthony Hopkins, Logan Lerman, Ray Winstone, Douglas Booth

The story of Noah becomes an epic fantasy thanks to Darren Aronosky’s unscrupulous approach to biblical matter. In the role of the chosen one to save himself from the flood together with a couple of each animal, there is the Australian star Russell Crowe, here flanked by an always splendid Jennifer Connelly. Emma Watson, in the role of Ilam, finds on the set that Logan Lerman who had joined her in We are infinite. Of course Anthony Hopkins deserves a mention as the legendary Methuselah. Lots of emotions and lots of special effects in one of Emma Watson’s best films.

1. Bling Ring, 2013

DIRECTOR: Sofia Coppola

ACTORS: Emma Watson, Taissa Farmiga, Katie Chang, Israel Broussard, Leslie Mann, Lesle Daniels, Paris Hilton, Kirsten Dunst, Lindsay Lohan, Miranda Kerr, Orlando Bloom

Emma Watson in her most provocative role. Based on a news event, Sofia Coppola’s film tells the story of the feats of a group of bored teenagers who, to “give a bite” to the star system and taste the privileges of a VIP life, begin to rob the villas of Hollywood celebrities. , from Paris Hilton to Orlando Bloom. Emma is Nicki Moore, driven to crime by dating gang leader Rebecca Ahn. Patinated and over the top, Bling Ring sanctions the definitive “loss of innocence” of the former nerd wizard. Color note: many of the robbed VIPs, from Hilton to Kirsten Dunst, took part in the film with small extras.