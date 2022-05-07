Top 10 Ewan McGregor Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

Ewan Gordon McGregor was born in Perth (Scotland) on March 31, 1971. He is a British actor, mainly known for having starred in the cult film Trainspotting (1996)as well as for having played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the first 3 episodes of starwars. In the recognition section, we highlight her 3 nominations in the Golden Globes2 nominations in the Primetime Emmy Awards3 nominations in the Screen Actors Guild Awards1 nomination for BAFTA for S2: Trainspotting or nomination for Goya for The impossible in the category of best supporting male performance. And with regard to prizes won, we highlight his Golden Globe for Fargo (miniseries), 1 Primetime Emmy Awardtwo BAFTAtwo European Film Awards and 1 prize Donostia granted by the San Sebastian International Film Festival.

We compiled his 10 best movies as an actor ordered from worst to best according to IMDb and where to watch them online.

S2: Trainspotting

Platform: AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Amazon Videos and Microsoft Store

Duration: 1 hour and 57 minutes

Year: 2017

Director: Danny Boyle

IMDb Score: 7.2

Starring Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller, Robert Carlyle, Anjela Nedyalkova Y kelly macdonald. It had a budget of $18 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $41 million. Sequel to Trainspotting and based on the novel by Irvine Welsh. On this occasion, the action takes place 20 years later with a Mark Renton (Interpreted by Ewan McGregor) who returns to Scotland to reunite with his friends Daniel “Spud” Murphy (Ewen Bremner) and Simon “Sick Boy” Williamson (Johnny Lee Miller) and Francis “Frank” Begbie (Robert Carlyle), who has just escaped from a prison.

Beginners

Platform: Microsoft Store, AppleTV and Google Play Store

Duration: 1 hour and 40 minutes

Year 2011

Director: Mike Mills

IMDb Score: 7.2

Starring Ewan McGregor, Christopher Plummer, Melanie Laurent Y Goran Visnjic. It had a budget of $3.2 million and managed to collect at the box office more than 14 millions of dollars. The film is based on the true life of the father of Mills that 5 years before his death and at the age of 75, he declared himself homosexual. In the acknowledgments section, we highlight the gotham award in the category of best film. The actor Christopher Plummer was awarded a Golden Globe in the category of best supporting actor and a Oscar award best supporting actor. Plummerwas also nominated for the satellite awards and in the Independent Spirit Awards as best actor. Last but not least, we highlight the other 2 nominations for best direction and best screenplay in the Independent Spirit Awards to the feature film directed by the filmmaker Mike Mills.

The writer

Platform: HBO Max, Movistar+, RakutenTV, AppleTV and Google Play Store

Duration: 2 hours and 8 minutes

Year 2010

Director: Roman Polanski

IMDb Score: 7.2

Starring Ewan McGregor, Pierce Brosnan, Kim Cattrall Y Olivia-Williams. It had a budget of $45 million and managed to collect at the international box office more than $60 million. This is a feature film based on the novel. Ghost of the novelist Robert Harris. It tells the story of a writer who is commissioned to write a memoir from the former British Prime Minister. In fact, there are several sources that indicate the inspiration in Tony Blair. In the story, even topics such as the iraq War, the fight against terrorism and the relationship between USA and the United Kingdom.

tied at 7.2 according to IMDb we also find two additional feature films starring Ewan McGregor how were they Christopher Robin (Directed by filmmaker Marc Forster2018) and touching the wind (Directed by filmmaker Mark Hermannineteen ninety six).

doctor sleep

Platform: HBO Max, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 32 minutes

Year: 2019

Director: Mike Flanagan

IMDb Score: 7.3

A cast made up of Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Kyliegh Curran, Carl Lumbly, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind, Bruce Greenwood, Jocelin Donahue Y Cliff Curtis. It had a budget of $45 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $72 million. It is a film based on the novel by the writer Stephen King. In fact, it is a sequel to the novel. The glow written by himself Stephen King which was shot in Georgia (USA) and some specific locations such as Atlanta.

Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Platform: Disney+, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, Amazon Videos and AppleTV

Duration: 2 hours and 20 minutes

Year 2005

Director: George Lucas

IMDb Score: 7.6

A cast made up of Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Natalie Portman, Ian McDiarmid, Samuel L. Jackson, Christopher Lee, Anthony Daniels, James Earl Jones, Kenny Baker Y Frank Oz. This third part of starwarshad a budget of $113 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $848 million. Ewan McGregor starred in the character of Obi-Wan Kenobi. In the recognition section, we highlight his nomination in the Oscar awards in the category of best makeup, the nomination of Revenge Of The Sith at the Grammys, 8 nominations at the saturn awards and 2 additional prizes in the same contest achieved.

Moulin Rouge

Platform: Disney+, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, Amazon Videos and AppleTV

Duration: 2 hours and 8 minutes

Year: 2001

Director: Baz Luhrman

IMDb Score: 7.6

Starring Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, Jim Broadbent, Richard Roxburgh Y John Leguizamo. It had a budget of $52 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $179 million. Feature film based on the opera Giuseppe Verdi La traviata and also in the novel The Lady of the Camellias of the french writer Alexandre Dumas (son). In the recognition section, we highlight the 6 candidacies of him in the Oscar awards and 2 Oscar awards Additional wins in the Best Costume and Best Art Editing categories. Finally, 6 nominations in the Golden Globes winning 3 of them or all 12 nominations in the BAFTA of those who won in 3 categories.

The impossible

Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 47 minutes

Year 2012

Director: JA Bayonne

IMDb Score: 7.6

A cast made up of Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor, Tom Holland, Geraldine Chaplin, Marta Etura, Samuel Joslin, Sönke Möhring, Douglas Johansson, Gitte Witt, Dominic Power, Byron Gibson, Olivia Jackson, Russell Geoffrey Banks Y Oaklee Pendergast. It had a budget of $30 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $180 million Worldwide. In the recognition section, we highlight his 14 nominations in the Goya of which he won in 5 categories, 4 nominations at the Saturn Awards and 1 nomination for naomi watts as best actress in the Oscar awards as well as in the Golden Globes.

black hawk shot down

Platform: Filmin, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, Amazon Videos, RakutenTV and AppleTV

Duration: 2 hours and 25 minutes

Year: 2001

Director: Ridley Scott

IMDb Score: 7.7

Starring Josh Hartnett, Eric Bana, Ewan McGregor, Tom Sizemore, William Fichtner, Sam Shepard, Hugh Dancy, Jason Isaacs Y Orlando Bloom. It had a budget of $90 million and raised more than $172 million. The film is based on the non-fiction book written by the journalist Mark Bowden. The context narrates the events that occurred in Somalia during 1993 on a U.S. peacekeeping mission mandated by the UN. In the recognition section, we highlight her 4 nominations in the Oscar awards winning in the categories of best montage and best sound. And, additionally, her 3 nominations in the BAFTA in the categories of best montage, best photography and best sound.

bigfish

Platform: Filmin, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, Amazon Videos, RakutenTV and AppleTV

Duration: 2 hours and 5 minutes

Year 2003

Director: Tim Burton

IMDb Score: 8.0

Starring Ewan McGregor, Albert Finney, Billy Crudup, Jessica Lange, Marion Cotillard, Alison Lohman, Steve Buscemi, Danny DeVito, Helena Bonham Carter Y matthew mcgrory. More of $122 million raised worldwide from a budget of $70 million. Did you know Tim Burton appears as one of the clowns who sit next to the trailer of the mr calloway in the wolf scene? From bigfish we know that steven spielberg was related to production. Even, that Burton wanted to Jack Nicholson as the protagonist of the film. But in the end, she withdrew from the project given his schedule. Tim Burtonhe would sign a short time later and take over the production.

Trainspotting

Platform: RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Microsoft Store

Duration: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Year: 1996

Director: Danny Boyle

IMDb Score: 8.1

A cast made up of Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller, Kevin McKidd, Robert Carlyle, Kelly Macdonald, Peter Mullan, James Cosmo, Eileen Nicholas, Susan Vidler, Irvine Welsh, Pauline Lynch, Shirley Henderson Y Stuart McQuarrie. It is a feature film based on the novel written by Irvine Welsh. In the recognition and awards section, she was a candidate for 3 BAFTA Awards in the categories of best adapted screenplay, best film and best British film. Ewan McGregor was nominated for best actor awarded by the London Film Critics Circleof the BAFTA Awards Scotland as well as of the empire magazine.

