Audio recording and editing programs are an indispensable tool for musicians and podcasters. Having an application like Ableton, ProTools or Cubase (also known as DAWs or “Digital Audio Workstations”), with all its features and plugins, can make your life much easier, but we are talking about applications that usually have prices starting at the 100 euros.

Are there free alternatives? And most importantly: which are the best? After trying quite a few free sound editors The first thing that has become clear to me is that we will never find DAWs or PC programs as complete as the aforementioned Ableton and company (they have their prices for a reason, and the truth is that it shows).

Top 10 Free Audio Editors for PC

Music production applications are one thing, in which case I would recommend evaluating a paid option if we want to obtain professional results. But if what we are looking for is a program with which we can edit audio from the computer, record podcasts or do some other mix, we can find free solutions that are much more than interesting.

Audacity

The most popular free audio editor for years. Audacity is a program to record, edit, and process audio tracks that, in addition to being open source, is cross-platform, so we can find it available on both Windows, Linux, and macOS.

The tool accepts practically any audio format, has a multitrack recording system and several basic but very effective effects (normalization, trimming, fading). A highly recommended software, especially for recording podcasts.

Download from the Audacity website

Ardor

Ardor is a digital audio workstation (also known as DAW), it is a free and open source project, developed thanks to the collaboration of professional musicians, programmers and sound engineers. It is available on Windows, but also on Linux and macOS.

Its interface is one of the most complete that we can find and allows you to record from a microphone or connect a musical instrument, but where it really shines is in MIDI management and recording. It features a ton of editing and mixing tools, as well as support for AudioUnit, LV2, LinuxVST and LADSPA formats, FX plugins and automation.

Download from the Ardor website

LMMS (Linux Multi Media Studio)

Linux MultiMedia Studio, also known simply as LMMS, is an advanced DAW or audio editor geared towards music production on PC. It is free open source software that is available for Linux as its name suggests, but it also has both versions for Windows and macOS.

An interesting alternative to Cubase and other free solutions like Audacity, it has an interface where we can record melodies and rhythms, use synthesizers, make mixes, connect MIDI keyboards and even offers support for VST and SoundFont.

Download from the LMMS website

Tenacity

Tenacity is a fork of Audacity, which means that we can find all the good stuff included in that fantastic sound editor. In addition to being free and open source, it is also available on major desktop platforms like Windows, Linux, and macOS.

In terms of functionality, it has more or less the same set of features as Audacity, such as recording from external or virtual audio devices, high-quality 32-bit recording, support for VST, LV2 and AU pluginsas well as support for scripts (Nyquist, Python or Pearl).

Download from the Tenacity website

Audiotool

Audiotool offers a small twist with respect to the rest of the editors, and that is that it is a DAW or workstation that works from the browser. The entire platform is available online, so it is not necessary to install any program on the PC.

Audiotool is a modular recording studio, with a library in the cloud with more than a million samples and 200,000 presets for audio devices. It allows live collaborations, has a sequencer, support for MIDI keyboards, various synthesizers, beatbox and drum machines, as well as a few tools for mixing and a wide variety of effects.

Another important fact is that Audiotool is completely free. Of course, if we want to commercially publish a song that we have recorded using the samples of other artists that are available on the platform, then we will have to obtain the rights of course. A great app that will surely appeal to musicians looking to experiment and create new sounds.

Enter Audiotool

wowosaur

Wavosaur is a simple sound editor, but with quite a few powerful features like the VST plugin support and ASIO driver compatibility. It allows creating music loops, cutting, copying, pasting, recording and effects processing in real time.

Another of its advantages is that it is a portable application that is not installed on the hard drive or leaves traces in the Windows registry. Free, versatile and with all the basics. Available only for Windows.

Download from the Wavosaur website

oceanaudio

Another sound recording and editing program born from the open source of Audacity. A free alternative to edit audio tracks with support for VST plugins, real-time preview of the effects that we apply to the tracks, multiple selection and support for long files.

It also offers views in spectrogram format and we can say that it comes with everything you need for those who are looking for something more than a simple cut-paste editor. Available for Windows, macOS X, and Linux.

Download from the Ocenaudio website

WavePad

WavePad is an audio editor available for Windows and Mac, which has two versions, one free for personal use and the other paid. Supports more than 50 audio formatsincludes basic functions like cut, copy or split, audio effects (amplify, equalize, normalize) and restoration tools like noise reduction.

It also supports the use of DirectX and VST plugins, as well as cascade audio processing, spectral analysis (FFT), voice modifier and ratios from 6 to 192kHz, among other things.

Download from the WavePad website

Free Audio Editor

This free audio editing tool developed by DVDVideoSoft is mainly designed to erase unwanted parts of an audio track and split audio files into smaller parts.

The program shows the sound wave of the track, which allows you to edit the file in a visual and intuitive way, which makes things much easier. It also allows you to use tags to mark references in the track, adjust the volume and support for MP3, WAV, AAC, AC3, M4A, MP2, OGG, WMA and FLAC formats. Available for Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and XP SP3. In short, a good tool for simple office-level editing tasks.

Download from its official website

Online MP3 Cutter

A free online editor to cut audio tracks. If all we need is a tool to extract a piece of audio from a larger file and add some effect to itwe do not need to install any program on our PC.

Online MP3 Cutter allows you to change the speed, change the tone (pitch) and also includes a small equalizer. Perfect for creating mobile ringtones or for small editing tasks, modifying voices and the like.

Enter Online MP3 Cutter