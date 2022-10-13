Top 10 highest paid footballers in the world

Total revenue : $29 million

Sports income : $25 million

Non-sporting income : $4 million

Number of followers on Instagram : 19.1 million

Kevin De Bruyne’s contract expires in June 2025 with one of the biggest salaries in the Premier League. Manchester City gave him an insane monthly check when he was extended in April 2021.

Total revenue : $30 million

Sports income : $25 million

Non-sporting income : $5 million

Number of followers on Instagram : 40.3 million

Even if his career is far behind him, Andrés Iniesta keeps a hell of an income in Japan. The former glory of FC Barcelona has announced that this should be his last year as a footballer.

Total revenue : $31 million

Sports income : $27 million

Non-sporting income : $4 million

Number of followers on Instagram : 27.1 million

Despite a plummeting playing time and a lot of injuries, Eden Hazard receives a hell of a salary. The Belgian international still has two years of contract at Real Madrid.

Total revenue : $35 million

Sports income : $27 million

Non-sporting income : $8 million

Number of followers on Instagram : 30.2 million

Upon his arrival on the FC Barcelona side, Robert Lewandowski obviously increased his income. One of the best strikers in the world with a big community behind him.

Total revenue : $39 million

Sports income : $35 million

Non-sporting income : $4 million

Number of followers on Instagram : 19.3 million

Erling Haaland made a sensational entry into the rankings by signing for Manchester City. The Norwegian international has passed a new dimension.

Total revenue : $53 million

Sports income : $35 million

Non-sporting income : $18 million

Number of followers on Instagram : 53 million

The Premier League’s biggest salary goes to Mohamed Salah. The Liverpool star got an XXL extension on his new lease this summer.

Total revenue : $87 million

Sports income : $55 million

Non-sporting income : $32 million

Number of followers on Instagram : 179 million

Neymar Jr has failed to regain his time level but remains the fourth highest earner in the world. His lease expires in 2026, remember.

Total revenue : $100 million

Sports income : $40 million

Non-sporting income : $60 million

Number of followers on Instagram : 486 million

Now, Cristiano Ronaldo earns more money from his sponsors and advertisements than on the pitch. The Portuguese international could see his salary drop significantly at his new club in 2023.

Total revenue : $120 million

Sports income : $65 million

Non-sporting income : $55 million

Number of followers on Instagram : 364 million

The six-time Ballon D’Or retains its place in second place worldwide with still as much added value outside the field.

Total revenue : $128 million

Sports income : $110 million

Non-sporting income : $18 million

Number of followers on Instagram : 72.7 million

With his record extension in June 2022, Kylian Mbappé has passed all the caps. The French international is now by far the best paid player in the world.



