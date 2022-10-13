Top 10 highest paid footballers in the world
Forbes revealed the ranking of the highest paid players in the world at the start of the 2022-2023 season. We find essentials, several elements of Paris Saint-Germain and two major surprises. Here are the top 10 footballers who earn the most according to the American media.
Age : 31 years
Club : Manchester City
Nationality : Belgium
Total revenue : $29 million
Sports income : $25 million
Non-sporting income : $4 million
Number of followers on Instagram : 19.1 million
Kevin De Bruyne’s contract expires in June 2025 with one of the biggest salaries in the Premier League. Manchester City gave him an insane monthly check when he was extended in April 2021.
Age : 38 years old
Club : Vissel Kobe
Nationality : Spain
Total revenue : $30 million
Sports income : $25 million
Non-sporting income : $5 million
Number of followers on Instagram : 40.3 million
Even if his career is far behind him, Andrés Iniesta keeps a hell of an income in Japan. The former glory of FC Barcelona has announced that this should be his last year as a footballer.
Age : 31 years
Club : Real Madrid
Nationality : Belgium
Total revenue : $31 million
Sports income : $27 million
Non-sporting income : $4 million
Number of followers on Instagram : 27.1 million
Despite a plummeting playing time and a lot of injuries, Eden Hazard receives a hell of a salary. The Belgian international still has two years of contract at Real Madrid.
Age : 34 years old
Club : FC Barcelona
Nationality : Poland
Total revenue : $35 million
Sports income : $27 million
Non-sporting income : $8 million
Number of followers on Instagram : 30.2 million
Upon his arrival on the FC Barcelona side, Robert Lewandowski obviously increased his income. One of the best strikers in the world with a big community behind him.
Age : 22 years old
Club : Manchester City
Nationality : Norway
Total revenue : $39 million
Sports income : $35 million
Non-sporting income : $4 million
Number of followers on Instagram : 19.3 million
Erling Haaland made a sensational entry into the rankings by signing for Manchester City. The Norwegian international has passed a new dimension.
Age : 30 years
Club : Liverpool
Nationality : Egypt
Total revenue : $53 million
Sports income : $35 million
Non-sporting income : $18 million
Number of followers on Instagram : 53 million
The Premier League’s biggest salary goes to Mohamed Salah. The Liverpool star got an XXL extension on his new lease this summer.
Age : 30 years
Club :PSG
Nationality : Brazil
Total revenue : $87 million
Sports income : $55 million
Non-sporting income : $32 million
Number of followers on Instagram : 179 million
Neymar Jr has failed to regain his time level but remains the fourth highest earner in the world. His lease expires in 2026, remember.
Age : 37 years
Club : Manchester United
Nationality : Portugal
Total revenue : $100 million
Sports income : $40 million
Non-sporting income : $60 million
Number of followers on Instagram : 486 million
Now, Cristiano Ronaldo earns more money from his sponsors and advertisements than on the pitch. The Portuguese international could see his salary drop significantly at his new club in 2023.
Age : 35 years
Club :PSG
Nationality : Argentina
Total revenue : $120 million
Sports income : $65 million
Non-sporting income : $55 million
Number of followers on Instagram : 364 million
The six-time Ballon D’Or retains its place in second place worldwide with still as much added value outside the field.
Age : 23 years
Club :PSG
Nationality : France
Total revenue : $128 million
Sports income : $110 million
Non-sporting income : $18 million
Number of followers on Instagram : 72.7 million
With his record extension in June 2022, Kylian Mbappé has passed all the caps. The French international is now by far the best paid player in the world.
Listen to Top 90, the 90min show in which we discuss football in the form of top lists! Rankings, combined XI, Frankenplayer, our opinions for each episode to establish the ultimate list at the end. In this eighth episode with Davy Diamond, Quentin Gesp and Alexis Amsellemwe look at the arrival of Laurent Blanc at OL and we try to predict where the club will end up in Ligue 1 this season! Click here to subscribe to the podcast