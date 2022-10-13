Entertainment

Top 10 highest paid footballers in the world

Forbes revealed the ranking of the highest paid players in the world at the start of the 2022-2023 season. We find essentials, several elements of Paris Saint-Germain and two major surprises. Here are the top 10 footballers who earn the most according to the American media.

Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne/Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Age : 31 years
Club : Manchester City
Nationality : Belgium

Total revenue : $29 million

Sports income : $25 million

Non-sporting income : $4 million

Number of followers on Instagram : 19.1 million

Kevin De Bruyne’s contract expires in June 2025 with one of the biggest salaries in the Premier League. Manchester City gave him an insane monthly check when he was extended in April 2021.

Andres Iniesta

Andrés Iniesta/Hiroki Watanabe/GettyImages

Age : 38 years old
Club : Vissel Kobe
Nationality : Spain

Total revenue : $30 million

Sports income : $25 million

Non-sporting income : $5 million

Number of followers on Instagram : 40.3 million

Even if his career is far behind him, Andrés Iniesta keeps a hell of an income in Japan. The former glory of FC Barcelona has announced that this should be his last year as a footballer.

Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard / Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Age : 31 years
Club : Real Madrid
Nationality : Belgium

Total revenue : $31 million

Sports income : $27 million

Non-sporting income : $4 million

Number of followers on Instagram : 27.1 million

Despite a plummeting playing time and a lot of injuries, Eden Hazard receives a hell of a salary. The Belgian international still has two years of contract at Real Madrid.

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski / Socrates Images/GettyImages

Age : 34 years old
Club : FC Barcelona
Nationality : Poland

Total revenue : $35 million

Sports income : $27 million

Non-sporting income : $8 million

Number of followers on Instagram : 30.2 million

Upon his arrival on the FC Barcelona side, Robert Lewandowski obviously increased his income. One of the best strikers in the world with a big community behind him.

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland/Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Age : 22 years old
Club : Manchester City
Nationality : Norway

Total revenue : $39 million

Sports income : $35 million

Non-sporting income : $4 million

Number of followers on Instagram : 19.3 million

Erling Haaland made a sensational entry into the rankings by signing for Manchester City. The Norwegian international has passed a new dimension.

Mohammad Salah

Mohamed Salah / Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/GettyImages

Age : 30 years
Club : Liverpool
Nationality : Egypt

Total revenue : $53 million

Sports income : $35 million

Non-sporting income : $18 million

Number of followers on Instagram : 53 million

The Premier League’s biggest salary goes to Mohamed Salah. The Liverpool star got an XXL extension on his new lease this summer.

Neymar Junior

Neymar Jr / Eurasia Sport Images/GettyImages

Age : 30 years
Club :PSG
Nationality : Brazil

Total revenue : $87 million

Sports income : $55 million

Non-sporting income : $32 million

Number of followers on Instagram : 179 million

Neymar Jr has failed to regain his time level but remains the fourth highest earner in the world. His lease expires in 2026, remember.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo/Michael Regan/GettyImages

Age : 37 years
Club : Manchester United
Nationality : Portugal

Total revenue : $100 million

Sports income : $40 million

Non-sporting income : $60 million

Number of followers on Instagram : 486 million

Now, Cristiano Ronaldo earns more money from his sponsors and advertisements than on the pitch. The Portuguese international could see his salary drop significantly at his new club in 2023.

Lionel Messi, Leo Messi

Lionel Messi/Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Age : 35 years
Club :PSG
Nationality : Argentina

Total revenue : $120 million

Sports income : $65 million

Non-sporting income : $55 million

Number of followers on Instagram : 364 million

The six-time Ballon D’Or retains its place in second place worldwide with still as much added value outside the field.

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappé/Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Age : 23 years
Club :PSG
Nationality : France

Total revenue : $128 million

Sports income : $110 million

Non-sporting income : $18 million

Number of followers on Instagram : 72.7 million

With his record extension in June 2022, Kylian Mbappé has passed all the caps. The French international is now by far the best paid player in the world.

