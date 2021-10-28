Top 10 horror movies based on Stephen King novels

In view of the approach of Halloween, certainly could not miss some suggestions to spend the night of October 31st on the sofa at home, with a blanket, hot chocolate and a good movie.

In the world of literature, by now we know, the master of terror it’s really him: Stephen King. Starting from this assumption, therefore, we asked ourselves what they could be the best films which are based on one of his novels.

More than 65, in fact, are the films taken from his works, making him the writer with the most film adaptations.

Carrie – Satan’s Gaze (1976)

First adaptation ever taken from what was also the first novel that made the writer famous. Directed by Brian de Palma, the film deals with themes such as that of bullying and that of persecution.

The film is remembered because it was the first horror nominated for an Oscar, specifically for the interpretations of Sissy Spacek And Piper Laurie, although, unfortunately, he did not win on.

The plot

Carrie is in high school, but due to her introverted nature, she has no friends. Added to this is an unbalanced mother who, rather than teaching her to live, taught her not to commit sins.

The trailer

The Shining (1980)

Famous re-adaptation directed by Stanley Kubrick, with an amazing Jack Nicholson flanked by Shelley Duvall.

Undoubtedly themore famous horror than those inspired by a Stephen King novel, but also the one less understood and appreciated by the same.

The plot

Jack Torrance, an aspiring writer, decides to move to an isolated hotel in the Colorado mountains as a winter guard, believing he can use this loneliness to complete his novel. With him move his wife and son, to whom strange visions will soon arrive.

The trailer

Christine – the infernal machine (1983)

Film adaptation of another famous novel by the master of terror, this time signed John Carpenter.

The plot

Arnie Cunningham, a shy teenager, begins a series of works to rebuild a 58 Plymouth Fury, but soon discovers that the car he created has some disturbing characteristics.

The trailer

Misery Must Not Die (1990)

Directed by Rob Reiner, director already known to Stephen King fans for having previously directed another adaptation of the horror king: Stand by me – Remembrance of a summer, taken from a story of the collection Different seasons.

The plot

Paul Sheldon, writer made known from a series of novels starring Misery Chastain, is the victim of a car accident. He will reveal, to the woman and her fan who rescues him, that he plans to kill Misery in his next novel, unleashing an extremely evil nature in her.

The trailer

The Dark Half (1993)

Among the high-caliber directors who brought King’s horror stories to the big screen, we can’t forget George Romero who, for the making of this film, complained of several problems. The latter were one of the main reasons that led the film to commercial failure, the revenues of which could not even cover the costs.

The plot

Thad Beaumont, writer, occasionally publishes novels under the pseudonym of George Stark. Following blackmail on his “secret” he decides to abandon his alter-ego forever and metaphorically bury Stark, but he apparently will not agree.

The trailer

The mist (2007)

Film directed by Frank Darabont with a little taste back and based on a short novel entitled The fog, from 1976, from which he distances himself only for the ending.

The plot

The small town of Bridgton, after a storm, suddenly finds itself shrouded in thick fog. Not long after it will be understood that it is there something in the fog.

The trailer

1408 (2007)

Film directed by Mikael Håfström, with John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson And Mary McCormack. The film is taken from the short story of the same name included in the collection Everything is fateful by Stephen King.

The plot

Mike Enslin, a writer specializing in stories about haunted and cursed places, decides to spend a night in the disturbing room 1408, of the Dolphin hotel in New York.

The trailer

A good marriage (2014)

Taken from the collection Dark night, no stars, this adaptation is written directly by Stephen King and directed by Peter Askin.

The plot

Darcy discovers that her husband is not the person he always thought he was, but he is hiding a secret and leading a double life for twenty-five years. The woman finds herself having to make a decision: to keep or end the relationship with him.

The trailer

Gerald’s Game (2017)

Produced by the well-known streaming platform Netflix and directed by Mike Flanagan, which, with some tricks and modifications, manages to make the story more modern than the 1992 novel.

The plot

A couple, Jessie and Gerald, during a night in a lake house, decide to spice up their marriage with an erotic game, but this ends in tragedy and Jessie’s nightmare begins.

The trailer

IT (2017-2019)

Film divided into two chapters both directed by Andrés Muschietti. The work does not faithfully reflect the novel on which it is based, but still manages to preserve some fundamental characteristics.

The plot

A group of teenagers discovers that a monstrous clown is walking around in their village who feeds on the fears of human beings. Actually Pennywise, the clown’s name, is just one of the many faces that takes on the must known more simply as It.

The trailer