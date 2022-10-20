Top 10 Horror Movies on Netflix

Here we present a selection of the 14 best horror movies you can currently find on Netflix, remember that at any time they can download them from the platform, but you can do a weekend marathon.

It is a 2018 American science fiction film directed by Alex Garland and starring Natalie Portman and Oscar Isaac.

Lena, biologist and ex-soldier, joins a mission to investigate what happened to her husband in Area X, a sinister and mysterious phenomenon that spreads along the American coast. Once inside, the expedition team discovers a universe of landscapes and mutated creatures, as dangerous as they are precious.

It presents the relationship between a mother and her son who questions her protective role through a dangerous entity that lives in her house. As a horror film it is excellent, exploring childhood fears and adult traumas with great precision, but it also has impeccable performances from its leading duo.

Her husband’s sex game goes awry and Jessie, handcuffed to the bed in a secluded house, faces twisted visions, dark secrets and a difficult choice.

4. The Shining The classics are not exactly abundant on Netflix, but the platform does have in its catalog this essential adaptation of the novel by Stephen King in charge of Stanley Kubrick. One of the most acclaimed horror movies of all time. 5. Hush The beginning of ‘Hush’ is not unlike that seen in several films, although usually as the basis for a single sequence: a woman alone at home is stalked by a psychopath who has decided to have a little fun at her expense. Of course, Flanagan chooses a similar starting point to build a very different story in which the victim is a writer – more than likely a nod to Stephen King, whose novel can be seen among the collection of the protagonist – deaf and dumb that She is not willing to let them finish her off. 6. The Witch It is the story of a married couple who live near a forest that, according to popular belief, is dominated by evil. When the newborn son disappears and the crops fail to grow, the family members rebel against each other: a supernatural evil lurks in the nearby forest. 7. The Wellness Cure A rarity in the most generous budget horror films of recent years, as Gore Verbinski is inspired by a certain genre cinema of the 60s and 70s to bring forward a sick and hypnotic film, which knows how to mix the sinister with the beautiful and thoroughly squeeze to have Dane DeHaan in the lead role. 8. Don’t breathe Three friends enter the home of a blind man to pull off what they believe to be an easy hit only to discover that his life is in danger in a terrifying nightmare unleashed in Don’t Breathe, the second feature film from writer-director Fede Álvarez (Hell’s Dead) and the legendary filmmaker Sam Raimi. 9.Sinister Ellison Oswalt is a real-life crime novelist who finds some home movie tapes featuring brutal murders. After analyzing them, he believes that with it he could reveal how and why a family died long ago in his own home. Little by little, he will discover horrible clues of what could have caused the tragedy, putting his entire family in danger at the same time. 10. A quiet place One of the great sensations of horror cinema in recent years that has greatly benefited from having actors of the stature of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. The latter also co-writes and directs the film, showing a great talent for taking advantage of the particularities of the story and endowing it with a very stimulating sinister beauty.

