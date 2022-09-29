Top 10 Jeremy Renner Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

Jeremy Lee Renner was born in Modesto (California, USA) on January 7, 1971). American musician, producer and film actor. His career as an actor began in several projects at his university throughout 1995. Later, he began his foray as an indie film star. Among them, we highlight Dahmers (2002) in which his performance received good reviews. However, where she gained worldwide recognition in the film industry was without a doubt when she starred in the acclaimed feature film On Hostile Land (2008)which earned him a nomination for Oscar Awards, BAFTAs Y SAG as best actor. He is an actor also known for playing Hawkeye in the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We collect the 10 best movies ordered from worst to best according to IMDb and where to watch them online.

The great American scam

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Year 2013

Duration: 2 hours and 18 minutes

Director: David O. Russell

IMDb Score: 7.2

Starring Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper and a rounded-out cast in more supporting roles for Jennifer Lawrence Y Jeremy Renner. The film is based on the operation ABSCAM who carried out the FBI during the 70s and 80s. In the awards and recognition section, we highlight the 10 nominations for the Oscar awards7 nominations for Golden Globes -of which he won in 3 of them-, 10 nominations in the Bafta awards11 nominations in the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards2 nominations at the awards of the Screen Actors Guild and 8 nominations in the satellite awards -of which he won in 2 categories-. Jeremy Renner played the role of Carmine Polito based on Angelo Errichetti.

Impossible Mission 5 – Secret Nation

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 2015

Duration: 2 hours and 10 minutes

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

IMDb Score: 7.4

Starring Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Alec Baldwin Y Jens Hulten. Started from a high budget $150 million and managed to collect at the box office worldwide more than $682 million. The shooting of the film began in Vienna (Austria) and then they moved to different strategic locations of Morocco such as the capital of Rabat beside agadir Y White House. Also and to finish, there was filming of scenes in the Marrakesh Stadium.

Impossible Mission 4 – Ghost Protocol

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Year:

Duration: 2 hours and 12 minutes

Director: Brad Bird

IMDb Score: 7.4

Starring Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Paula Patton, Josh Holloway, Michael Nyqvist, Anil Kapoor Y Lea Seydoux. It started from a production budget estimated in the $145 million and raised more than $694 million at the box office worldwide. The film directed by Brad Birdwas shot in several countries and cities around the world such as dubai (Arab Emirates), Moscow (Russia), prague either Canada (Vancouver). The entire soundtrack (BSO) of the film was written and composed by the American Michael Giacchino.

the hurt Locker

Platform: HBO Max, Movistar+, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and AppleTV

Year 2008

Duration: 2 hours and 11 minutes

Director: Kathryn Bigelow

IMDb Score: 7.5

Starring Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie Y Brian Geraghty. It is completed by a cast made up of Ralph Fiennes, David Morse, Evangeline Lilly, Christian Camargo Y Christopher Sayeg. It started with a budget of $15 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $49 million. Originally known as The Hurt Lockerthe film describes the day-to-day life of an American bomb squad deployed in Iraq. In the awards and recognition section, she was awarded with 6 Oscars -including best director and best film-. Additionally, 3 nominations in the Golden Globes and another 6 more prizes in the BAFTA. The actor Jeremy Renner He was nominated for best actor at the Oscar Y BAFTA.

The Town: City of Thieves

Platform: HBO Max, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year 2010

Duration: 2 hours and 5 minutes

Director: Ben Affleck

IMDb Score: 7.5

Starring Jon Hamm, Rebecca Hall, Blake Lively, Jeremy Renner, Pete Postlethwaite, Chris Cooper, Ben Affleck, Titus Welliver, Victor Garber, Slaine, Michael Yebba Y Owen Burke. It started with a budget of $37 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $154 million. It is a film inspired by the book of chuck hogan: The Prince of Thieves. In the awards and recognition section, we highlight the nominations of Jeremy Renner for best supporting actor in the Oscars, Golden Globes and in the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Wind River

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Filmin and RakutenTV

Year: 2017

Duration: 1 hour and 47 minutes

Director: Taylor Sheridan

IMDb Score: 7.7

Starring Jeremy Renner Y elizabeth olsen. It had a budget of $11 million and grossed more than $40 million. It is a feature film released in the Sundance Film Festival and marked the debut of Taylor Sheridan directing movies. The feature film tells the story of a veteran local tracker (played by Jeremy Renner) and a new and young agent of the FBI (interpreted by elizabeth olsen) who team up to investigate the murder of a young woman on a Native American reservation.

Captain America: Civil War

Platform: Disney+, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 2016

Duration: 2 hours and 28 minutes

Director: Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

IMDb Score: 7.8

A choral cast of protagonists made up of Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Elizabeth Olsen, Don Cheadle, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Emily VanCamp, Frank Grillo, Tom Holland, William Hurt Y Daniel Bruhl. He started with a budget of about $250 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $1.153 billion. It is a superhero feature film based on the character of Marvel Comics, Captain America. It was produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. Civil War is a sequel to Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) Y Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014). It was the thirteenth film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The arrival

Platform: HBO Max, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Microsoft Store

Year: 2016

Duration: 1 hour and 57 minutes

Director: Denis Villeneuve

IMDb Score: 7.9

Starring Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker Y Michael Stuhlbarg. It started with a budget of $47 million and managed to collect at the box office worldwide more than 201 million dollars. The film is based on the award-winning story The story of your life written by Ted Chiang. The film was released worldwide on September 1, 2016 at the Venice International Film Festival. In the section of prizes and recognitions, they were many and of different consideration. However, we highlight the Oscar award achieved in best sound editing and 7 additional nominations. Also, 2 nominations in the Golden Globes, 8 nominations in the BAFTA and one won in the category of best sound.

The Avengers

Platform: Disney+, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year 2012

Duration: 2 hours and 23 minutes

Director: Joss Whedon

IMDb Score: 8.0

Starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Tom Hiddleston, Clark Gregg, Cobie Smulders, Stellan Skarsgård Y Samuel L. Jackson. It started with a budget of $220 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $1.5 billion. It is a superhero movie based on the eponymous superhero team from marvel comics produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion PicturesIn collaboration with Paramount Pictures. The Avengers It is the sixth film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Jeremy Renner played the role of Clint Barton (Hawkeye). It is about a master archer who works as an agent for S.H.I.E.L.D.. As curiosities of this character, the same Renner He said it was definitely a very physically demanding role. As a consequence, he had to train and practice archery.

Avengers: Endgame

Platform: Disney+, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 2019

Duration: 3 hours and 1 minute

Director: Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

IMDb Score: 8.4

It featured a choral cast with Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow Y Josh Brolin. It started from an estimated production budget of between 356 and 400 million dollars managing to be once again a blockbuster at the box office raising more than $2.8 billion. It is a superhero movie based on Marvel Comics Avengers. It is a sequel to Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and the film number 22 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In fact and to date, it is the longest produced. Jeremy Renner reprized the role of Clint Barton/Hawkeye Y ronin: A master archer, avenger and former agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. who became a vigilante known as ronin after the disappearance of his family.

