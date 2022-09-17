Top 10 most streamed artists in the world on Spotify

Many record-breaking artists top the charts on audio streaming giant Spotify, but who are the most-streamed artists of all time? Looking at some of the data released by Spotify regarding the most streamed, most followed, and artists with the most monthly listeners, Hits and Clips gives you the numbers and the names.

Artists with the most monthly listeners

The artist with the most monthly listeners in September 2022 is Ed Sheeran, with 80.7 million, followed by The Weeknd with 78 million, and Justin Bieber with 71.7 million. Dua Lipa is the female artist with the most monthly listeners on Spotify, with 66.69 million, while Taylor Swift and Doja Cat follow with 58 million and 56.5 million, respectively.

While not currently the artist with the most monthly listeners, Justin Bieber holds the record for the most peak monthly listeners in Spotify history at 94.6 million.

Most streamed artists by year

Ed Sheeran was the most streamed artist on Spotify in 2014 (860 million) and in 2017 (6.3 billion). Drake was the most streamed artist in 2015 (1.8 billion), 2016 (4.7 billion) and 2018 (8.2 billion). Post Malone took the honor in 2019 (6.5 billion) before Bad Bunny became the most streamed artist on the platform in 2020 (8.3 billion) and 2021 (9.1 billion).

Most Streamed Artists of All Time

Having been the most streamed artist for three separate years, Drake is the most streamed artist on Spotify of all time, with 49.7 billion streams. Bad Bunny comes in second with 43.7 billion streams, followed by Ed Sheeran with 37.8 billion. The Weeknd is fourth with 34.3 billion streams, followed by the most-streamed female artist of all time, Taylor Swift, with 32.3 billion streams.

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande come in sixth and seventh place, with 32.2 and 32.09 billion streams respectively. Eminem, Post Malone and Korean superstars BTS complete the top 10 with 30 billion, 29.6 billion and 28.2 billion streams.