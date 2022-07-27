Top 10 Most Streamed Spotify Artists of All Time

Many lists rank top artists based on subjective information such as notoriety or likeability. But when it comes to Spotify’s top artists, the data is clear.

Compare this list to the Top 10 Best-Selling Artists of All Time and you’ll find out how people’s taste in music has evolved tremendously over time. Because the number of streams is easily measured, it is, in many ways, a better measure of popularity than other methods of analysis. Now let’s move on to our top Spotify artists ranking.

10.BTS

STREAMS: 25.7 BILLION

BTS is a boy band from South Korea. The group formed in 2010 and grew in popularity year after year until they became a global phenomenon in 2018. BTS already has 253 tracks on Spotify, although their worldwide success is relatively recent.

BTS has experimented with many genres over the years, combining different styles like R&B, rock, electronic dance music, pop, dance-pop, and even disco. They are known for their lyrics which focus on social commentary on various issues, such as mental health, self-love, and self-reliance.

In 2019, Time magazine offered them a place in the Top 100 Most Influential People & quot; and the group was even invited to meet US President Joe Biden at the White House in May 2022.

9. Post Malone

STREAMS: 28.0 BILLION

Post Malone is known for blending a range of genres to achieve his unique sound, including R&B, rap-rock, pop, cloud rap, hip-hop and pop-rap. Considering he started his musical career in 2013, seeing him already so highly ranked is a testament to the quality of his work.

He was inspired by Bob Dylan and cited 50 Cent, Kurt Cobain and Johnny Cash as other key influences. As of this writing, he has released four studio albums and a mixtape.

8. Eminem

STREAMS: 28.5 BILLION

Although not the most streamed artist on Spotify, Eminem is widely recognized as a rap icon and you’ll find him at the top of our list of the top 10 rappers of all time.

Although he started his career in the early 1990s, Eminem managed to stay relevant and maintain his fanbase without significantly changing his style. With 296 tracks listed on Spotify, he has an impressive discography that has stood the test of time. He is often compared to legends such as Elvis Presley and Bob Dylan for his impact on American musical culture.

7.Taylor Swift

STREAMS: 29.1 BILLION

It’s no secret that Taylor Swift changed modern country music. The impact Swift has had on the industry and the way people view the genre has been pointed out by many industry critics, who have even compared her to Bruce Springsteen. Her lyrics are often related to her personal experiences, and she’s been known to include easter eggs or secret references, which spark a lot of discussion among listeners.

Never straying too far from country-pop, Swift experimented with genres such as alternative rock and indie pop during and after the pandemic.

6. Justin Bieber

STREAMS: 30.4 BILLION

In the 2010s, Justin Bieber was popular with teenagers because his lyrics referenced issues that many young people could relate to. Subjects like sex and drugs were avoided by the artist, who wanted to focus more on romance and relationships. Since then, these teenagers have grown into adults, and Justin Bieber and his music have grown alongside them. He was

heavily influenced by Michael Jackson and Boyz II Men.

Since rising to fame, the entertainer has been endorsed by brands such as Adidas and Calvin Klein, which has only further increased his popularity. With 224 tracks on Spotify,

Justin Bieber has risen to the charts thanks to his ability to keep his fans engaged and his music relatable.

5. Ariana Grande

STREAMS: 30.8 BILLION

Considered by some to be the most popular artist on Spotify, Ariana Grande has managed to maintain her position among the leading singers in the music industry. It’s not a matter of luck, as the artist is renowned for her four-octave vocal range that has stunned even the harshest critics. Ariana has often been compared to Mariah Carey due to the complexity of her voice.

Ariana Grande’s music career has seen her involved in various charity campaigns related to mental health, LGBTQ equality, animal rights, and more. Although best known as an R&B and pop singer, Ariana Grande already has an impressive artistic career, which began on Broadway when she was just 15 years old.

4. The Weeknd

STREAMS: 31.8 BILLION

The Canadian singer The Weeknd stands out for his dark lyrics and the technique of his songs. He has released 5 studio albums and 3 mixtapes to date. His main influence remains Michael Jackson and several of his songs seem to be directly linked to the King of Pop’s repertoire.

In 2016, he broke the record for the most streams by a single artist in 24 hours on Spotify. Beyond music, he is known for his on-and-off relationship with supermodel Bella Hadid, which has kept him in the tabloid spotlight.

3. Ed Sheeran

STREAMS: 36.0 BILLION

Ed Sheeran surely deserves to be in this top and his songs have broken records time and time again throughout his career. He is known for his soft rock and folk-pop style. Among his most famous songs are the planetary hit Shape of you and the more intimate ballad Perfect. Ed Sheeran’s remarkable achievements in the music industry and his involvement in charitable campaigns have earned him the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, the second highest order in the United Kingdom. He was also awarded the title of most streamed global artist of the decade by Spotify in December 2019.

2. Bad Bunny

STREAMS: 36.4 BILLION

Bad Bunny started his career in 2013 and is today the runner-up for the most streamed artist title on Spotify. Bad Bunny managed to make it to number two on our list by adopting a unique style that made it stand out from its competition. He is a reggaeton artist who incorporates various genres, including Latin trap. The lyrics of Bad Bunny reach a wide audience, as it covers various topics, such as

heartbreak, humor, self-love, LGBTQ acceptance, and even anger.

Despite his lively public persona, Bad Bunny claims to enjoy quiet environments, and at times in his career he has been overtaken by his rapid rise to fame.

1.Drake

STREAMS: 46.8 BILLION

Drake didn’t become Spotify’s most streamed artist by chance. His first public appearance was more than 20 years ago and since then he has managed to win the hearts of the public by continuously improving the quality of his music. From the start, Drake focused on R&B and hip-hop and only recently began adding pop and trap influences.

Considered one of the most influential hip-hop artists in the world, Drake changed the industry by introducing his new technique of synchronizing his lyrics with hip-hop instruments. So it’s no surprise to find him in the ranks of our list of the richest rappers of all time.

Conclusion

The Spotify streaming service constantly updates, showcasing the most popular artists, tracks and albums. This time, Ed Sheeran conceded his first place. We have analyzed the top Spotify artists in detail. Do you think this is fair?