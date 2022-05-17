Top 10: movies that involve time travel

If you like time travel and everything related to it, whether it’s time paradoxes, the butterfly effect or avoiding crossing paths with yourself from another era, in this note we leave you 10 movies that have some of that and more.

Time travel is always going to be one of the most interesting topics to spend hours talking about, what would happen if Hitler had never existed or if Mark Zuckerberg had not created Facebook, for example. Millions of possibilities and probabilities. As it is a broad genre and one that many people like, there are quite a few movies and series on the subject.

As for series there are many to choose from and discuss. We were recently talking about the new actor who is going to play Doctor Whothe Lord of Time, we also had last year Loki in Disney+ and, a year ago, the famous series of Netflix Dark, was coming to an end. However, we are going to leave this top for another note, now we are going to talk only about 10 movies that involve time travel.

If there is something that is not missing in movies about time travel (besides asking what year is it?) it is that person who has it a little clearer and tells the protagonist not to abuse travel because it is never good to alter neither the past nor the future, since it brings quite dangerous consequences. So since it is not recommended to do it, we better go see how others do it so that when we can do it it works out for us. It is understood?

Without making it any longer, here we leave you 10 movies that involve, in one way or another, time travel. There are all genres and for all tastes, from superheroes to classics and romantic comedies.

Terminators (1984)

If we talk about classics and time travel, the saga of terminator and one that is below can not miss. Written and directed by james cameronthe film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton and Michael Biehn He conquered many people and made several of them interested not only in the problem that machines could generate in the future, but also in time travel.

Disguised as a human, a murderous cyborg known as THerminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) travel from 2029 to 1984 to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) and prevent their future child from being born. To protect her they send Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn) who divulges the arrival of Skynet, an artificial intelligence system that will cause a nuclear holocaust. sarah is the target because Skynet knows that his son, John Connorwill lead the fight against them in the future.

Back to the Future (1985)

As we said above, this is another saga that cannot be missed when talking about time travel.

“The teenager from a small town in California, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), returns to the 1950s when an experiment by his eccentric scientist friend Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) goes wrong. Traveling through time in a modified DeLorean car, Marty meets younger versions of his parents (Crispin Glover, Lea Thompson) and must ensure that they fall in love or he will cease to exist. Even more discouraging, Marty he has to return to his own time and save the life of Doc Brown.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

I couldn’t miss this gem of Harry Potter directed by Alfonso Cuaron. Who didn’t want to have a time-turner like the one in hermione?

“The third year of Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) at Hogwarts gets off to a bad start when he learns that the deranged killer Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) he has escaped from Azkaban prison and is hell-bent on assassinating the teenage wizard. While the cat Hermione (Emma Watson) torment the sickly rat of Rum (Rupert Grint) causing a rift between the trio, a swarm of nasty Dementors is sent to protect the school from Black. A mysterious new teacher helps Harry to learn to defend himself, but what is his secret bond with Sirius Black?”

Midnight in Paris (2011)

If we said that this top 10 was going to have films for all tastes, one (or two) could not be missing for lovers of romantic comedies. Starring Owen Wilson and directed by Woody Allen, Midnight in Paris is full of familiar faces (and names), from Adrian Brody What dali until Tom Hiddleston What F. Scott Fitzgerald Y Corey Stoll What Ernest Hemingway.

“Gil PenderOwen Wilson is a screenwriter and aspiring novelist. He on vacation in Paris with his fiancee (Rachel McAdams), he has dedicated himself to touring the city alone. On one of those nocturnal excursions, Gil he encounters a group of strange but familiar revelers who take him, seemingly back in time, to spend a night with some of the art and literary icons of the Jazz Age. The more time passes Gil with these cultural heroes of the past, the more dissatisfied he becomes with the present.”

About Time (2013)

We continue with the romantic comedies, this time starring Domhnall Gleeson, Bill Nighy Y Rachel McAdams.

“When Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson) he is 21 years old, his father (Bill Nighty) he tells her a secret: the men in his family can travel through time. Though she can’t change history, Tim decides to improve his life by getting a girlfriend. meet Mary (Rachel McAdams)), falls in love with and eventually wins her heart through time travel and a bit of cunning. However, as her unusual life progresses, Tim he discovers that his special ability cannot protect him and his loved ones from the problems of ordinary life.”

Predestination (2014)

For lovers of science fiction thrillers, this film starring Ethan Hawke and Sarah Snookbefore he reaches more fame in Successionis run by the brothers Spierig.

“A temporary agent (Ethan Hawke) embarks on one last time travel mission and must recruit his young self to stop an elusive criminal from launching an attack that kills thousands of people.”

Interstellar (2014)

This movie is inspired by the theory of relativity expert Kip Stephen Thorne about the existence of wormholes, and their function as a channel to carry out time travel. Directed by Christopher Nolan, Interstellar has a luxury cast: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Michael Caine, among others.

“In Earth’s future, a global crop blight and a second Dust Bowl are slowly rendering the planet uninhabitable. The teacher Brand (Michael Cain), a brilliant NASA physicist, is working on plans to save humanity by transporting Earth’s population to a new home through a wormhole. But first, Brand should send ex-nasa pilot Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) and a team of researchers through the wormhole and across the galaxy to discover which of the three planets could be humanity’s new home.”

Arrival (2016)

Without going into details so as not to make any spoilers for those who did not see it, Denis Villeneuve is responsible for making this film adaptation of the short novel A Story of Your Life From the writer Ted Chiang, who also participates as a screenwriter. The film stars Amy Adams Already Jeremy Renner.

“The Linguistics Teacher Louise BanksAmy Adams Lead an elite team of investigators as gigantic spaceships land in 12 locations around the world. As nations teeter on the brink of global war, banks and his team must race against time to find a way to communicate with the alien visitors. Hoping to unravel the mystery, he takes a risk that could threaten his life and possibly all of humanity.”

Doctor Strange (2016)

I couldn’t help but add at least one movie from Marvel. Here we met Stephen Strange, the Eye of Agamotto and the time gem. While time travel appears more toward the end, it’s worth adding to this top 10, especially now that the sequel is in theaters.

“The life of Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) he changes after a car accident deprives him of the use of his hands. When traditional medicine fails him, he seeks healing and hope in a mysterious enclave. He quickly learns that the enclave is on the front lines of a battle against unseen dark forces bent on destroying reality. Soon, stranger he is forced to choose between his life of fortune and status or leave it all behind to defend the world as the most powerful sorcerer in existence.”

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Well, there are two movies of Marvel What’s in the top 10, I swear. 100% time travel to bring back half of the population and to finish once and for all with Thanos. Let’s never forget that final battle, please.

“Adrift in space without food or water, Tony Stark send a message to Pepper Potts when your oxygen supply begins to decrease. Meanwhile, the remaining Avengers (Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner) must find a way to win back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanosthe evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe.”

There were obviously quite a few movies left out, but that’s the hard part about making these tops. Some movies that involve time travel that have come out in recent years are: Tenet (2020), Last Night in Soho (2021), The Adam Project (2022), among several others. Which is your favorite?

Share it with whoever you want

Related Posts