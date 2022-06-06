top 10 must-have items to have in your cosmetic bag according to TikTok

If you’re still avoiding jumping on the TikTok bandwagon, we urge you to reconsider — not just the cooking hacks and fashion shows, but also the amazing 2022 beauty products that the social network’s users don’t stop to be ecstatic. Check out the top 10 approved pieces to have in your cosmetic bag!

These beauty products are all the rage for a very specific reason. Find out why!

TikTok attracts fans from all over the world for many reasons, including its hilarious and questionable beauty product imitations, makeup tricks and fashion tips. But any beauty lover can appreciate the abundance of ideas (like fighting acne with petroleum jelly) and the talent behind those cameras. Additionally, it’s worth noting that most TikTok-endorsed hair, makeup, and skincare products are affordable options available at your local drugstore or on Amazon.

If you too want to try the most popular beauty products on the social network, we make it easy for you by collecting them here.

1. Laneige Overnight Lip Mask

After winning several awards from web beauty magazines in 2022, TikTok also discovered this product – Laneige Lip Mask. The latter deeply moisturizes the mouth while you nap, but you can totally use it as a lip balm during the day – the choice is yours.

2. Dyson Airwrap curling iron

We’ve loved the Dyson Airwrap for a long time. TikTok has taught us new ways to use this trusty styling tool, such as tucking hair between blow dryer nozzles for soft blow-drys. Even though the price may seem high, we find this versatile and less damaging device worth every penny.

3. TikTok Beauty Products 2022: Revlon Oil-Absorbing Roller

It is an affordable tool for the face that oily skin will especially appreciate. This roller has a smooth volcanic stone end that absorbs sebum from the T-zone and the most problematic areas in seconds. It’s also a great reusable alternative to single-use blotting papers.

4. Peter Thomas Roth Instant Firmx Temporary Face Firmer

It may be more of a makeup product than a skincare product, but regardless, TikTok is obsessed with it. In case you missed it, TikTok user @Trinidad1967 posted a three-minute video showing the immediate skin-tightening results.

5. TikTok Approved Beauty Products: KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub

One of TikTok’s biggest trends is its users’ fascination with home treatments for keratosis pilaris, also known as little acne-like bumps that some of us get on the backs of our arms. . While there’s no single product that can magically make those little blemishes disappear, First Aid Beauty’s KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub is popular for minimizing their look and feel.

6. CTZN Cosmetics Nudiversal Lip Duo

This double-sided lip gloss and lipstick from CTZN Cosmetics has been crowned as the perfect nude by TikTok beauty vloggers, like Mikayla Nogueira. On one side, the product has a lipstick capsule with a matte finish that won’t leave your lips dry and chapped. The other side is a tinted gloss that’s perfect for layering over lipstick or wearing on its own.

7. Vinergetic C+ Instant Detox Mask by Caudalie

Pull out this TikToker-loved mask when you want to treat skin issues like blackheads and oiliness. Caudalie’s Vinergetic C+ Instant Detox Mask works as a powerful addition to your cleanser thanks to the cleansing properties of kaolin and bentonite clays, while caffeine tackles inflammation.

8. Popular Beauty Products on TikTok: Liquid Blush Rare Beauty Soft Pinch

Although cream blushes have taken over TikTokers’ cheekbones lately, Rare Beauty has championed liquid blush with its gold Soft Pinch tubes. Like most products from Selena Gomez’s beauty brand, this blush became a hit because of its buildable formula that blends effortlessly with a brush, sponge, or fingers. Each of the 11 matte and dewy shades leaves a veil of color for a soft, slightly red look.

9. Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30

If you’re looking to conceal underlying redness in your skin, Dr. Jart’s Cicapair+ Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment is for you. The formula is a thick, green-beige tint, based on Centella asiatic, to calm inflammation. With a pea-sized amount, you’ll be amazed at how instantly it evens out your skin tone. Also note: This cream also contains SPF 30 to protect your skin from UV damage (however, we advise you to put on sunscreen before applying this product).

10. L’Oréal Paris Fresh Wear 24H Infallible Long-Lasting Powder Foundation

TikTok users even out their skin so flawlessly with L’Oréal Paris Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Foundation, it looks like they’re wearing the “Paris” Instagram filter. It’s hard to believe the results are real. When you apply this vinyl dimethicone cross-polymer product, for an ultra-smooth effect, with the included dry makeup sponge, it smooths out your pores and makes them look like they never existed.