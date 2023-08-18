Top 10 of the best Netflix movies in Peru

These are the most searched titles by Netflix subscribers. (infobay)

For cinema lover Accessing a wide catalog of movies has never been easier than it is now following the emergence of streaming platforms such as Netflix, although there is one drawback: amidst the wide variety of titles and genres that characterize the new millennium, enjoyment Finding the next production to take on isn’t easy.

However, keeping these new challenges in mind, Netflix offers its customers List of his most popular moviesSo it’s easy to choose what to watch.

Different genres, all with exciting stories, instead of thinking about downloading videos from Facebook to spend hours in front of the screen.

1. Agent Stone

Rachel Stone is an intelligence agent, the only woman standing between a powerful global peacekeeping organization and the loss of its most valuable and dangerous asset.

2. Great White Shark

A group of friends enjoying the weekend steal a pair of jet skis that take them out to sea and end in a terrifying head-on collision. They struggle to get home with a badly injured friend as hunters hide in the water below.

3. Hidden Strike

Two war veterans are assigned the mission of escorting a group of civilians on the so-called “Highway of Death” in Baghdad (Iraq) to safely reach the “Green Zone”, a security location in the area.

4. Explosion

Swami and Anand, who look alike, come from different backgrounds. Under dangerous circumstances, Pranavi, a beautiful young girl, falls in love with both of them. How will Swami and Anand solve their problems?

5. Good Luck Big Leo

Nancy Stokes, a retired schoolteacher, longs for some adventure and sex. good sex Her late husband Robert provided her with a home, a family, and some semblance of life, but she never had a good sexual relationship with Robert. Now that Robert is dead, Nancy puts her plan in motion and hires a young gigolo, known by the exotic name of “Big Leo”. In an anonymous hotel room, Nancy meets Leo. She looks just as good in her photo, but didn’t expect to have a great conversation. Nancy realizes that he likes her. And he likes her. With immense sexual confidence, Nancy begins to relax. During their encounter, the power dynamics shift and the characters’ facades begin to crumble. Preview: Sundance Film Festival 2022

6. Steve and the League of Monsters

In a world where monsters are domesticated and fighting monsters is a popular sport, Vinnie wants to follow in his father’s footsteps by turning a monster into a fighter.

7. What do men think about?

A woman who works in the world of sports agencies feels scorned by men in a world she considers masculine. When one day he gains the ability to hear his own thoughts, he learns how to manipulate them to his advantage.

8. Zome 100: Zombie ni Naru Med ni Shitai 100 no Koto

Surviving the zombie apocalypse is better than becoming a wage slave any day! After years of being enslaved by a soul-crushing company, Akira’s life has lost its luster. He lives in a trashy apartment, has a meager salary, and can’t muster up the courage to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages her town, it gives her the push she needs to live on her own. Now Akira is on a mission to complete all 100 items on his wish list before he… well, kick the bucket.

9.Stuart Little 2

A new adventure of brave little hero Stuart Little. Two new characters join the little family: a nine-month-old sister named Martha and a lively bird named Margalo.

10.Paradise Hills

Paradise Hills is a luxury boarding school where wealthy families send their daughters to be trained and educated to become ideal women. Uma (EMMA ROBERTS) is sent there and soon learns that the residence holds a dark secret.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes, seasons or installments, similarly, they may not have descriptions because the platform does not provide them.

Netflix has become the king of streaming because of its series and movies. (AFP/Sebastien Vugnat)

Netflix is ​​a streaming service It has become one of the most important platforms and has managed to bring about a significant change in the way we watch and enjoy series and movies.

Its great success has inspired other big companies to launch their own streaming services, such as Disney+ and HBO, however, they have not managed to create the same reach. customers Or keeping such a large list.

Although it began as a company that offered DVD rental service through postal mail, it was in 2011 when the company began operations outside the United States and Canada, streaming in Latin America and the Caribbean. Offered by its catalogue. After a year it will reach some countries in Europe and later in Asia as well.

In 2011 the company began producing its own content, starting with the successful series House of cardsWhich inspired him to form his own studio in 2016. By 2018 it would already be defined as a global Internet television network.

Its catalog includes films that have won Academy Awards, multi-award winning and viral series such as The Squid Game, or important products in Spanish such as La Casa de Papel. Netflix first managed to get nominated for an Oscar in 2014 thanks to the documentary The Square.

It’s important to note that Netflix’s content varies by region or time, so some titles may not be available in different regions than others.

Productions available on Netflix can be enjoyed on SmartTVs, game consoles, decoders, smartphones, computers, tablets and more. The platform also has a number of packages that, depending on the cost, will limit the number of simultaneous viewing of content on different devices, if you can enjoy it in HD, FHD or UHD and more.

