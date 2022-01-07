Top 10 of the best-selling games in Japan at the end of 2021, Nintendo wins across the board – Nerd4.life

Famitsu unveiled i Japanese market game sales figures for the end of 2021: Nintendo wins across the board, both in terms of software and hardware. Specifically, the data refer to sales between 20 December 2021 and 2 January 2022.

There Top 10 software Japanese of the aforementioned period is composed as follows (total sales to date in brackets):

[NSW] Pokemon Shining Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 231,275 (2,393,972) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 206,145 (725,701) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 104,540 (4,323,883) [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Challenge of Minds (Nintendo, 12/03/21) – 89,970 (191,786) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 83,491 (4,662,764) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 78,350 (2,542,546) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 78,311 (7,116,432) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 74,644 (2,440,427) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 46,111 (3,016,499) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 35,411 (4,277,522)

As you can see, the entire physical sales chart is dedicated to Nintendo Switch, with the most recent Pokémon chapters at the top of the chart. Mario Party Superstars also takes a great leap forward and continues the success of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Overall, the ranking is dominated by exclusive Nintendo first parties.

Mario Party Superstars

As for the hardware sales, for the reference period we find:

OLED Switch – 190,111 (875,765) Switch – 116,919 (17,797,974) Switch Lite – 86,950 (4,451,688) PlayStation 5 – 62,764 (1,069,179) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 9,300 (200,833) Xbox Series S – 1,688 (55,520) Xbox Series X – 471 (73,661) New 2DS XL (including 2DS) – 670 (1,179,616) PlayStation 4 – 68 (7,819,245)

If you want to see the data for the entire 2021 for the Japanese market, you can refer to our news.