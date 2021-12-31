Top 10 of the games of 2021 with the highest rating on Metacritic – Nerd4.life

2021 is almost over and we can begin to think locally about the past year. For example, we can see via Metacritic the Top 10 of the games with the highest ratings of 2021. The highest grade, at the time of writing, is a 96, while the lowest is an 87.

Here she is Top 10 of the Nintendo Switch games with the highest rating of 2021 according to Metacritic:

The House in Fata Morgana: Dreams of the Revenants Edition – 96 Tetris Effect Connected – 95 Super Mario 3D World + Bower’s Fury – 89 Death’s Door – 89 DUSK – 88 FEZ – 88 Overcooked! All You Can Eat – 88 Monster Hunter Rise – 88 Metroid Dread – 88 Quake Remastered – 87

As you can see, the ranking of the games with the highest ratings of 2021 for Nintendo Switch includes only two exclusive first parties of the Kyoto company: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury and Metroid Dread, which do not however reach 90.

Samus Aran from Metroid Dread

In addition, the Top 10 includes various indie games, including re-releases of games that have long been released on other platforms, such as FEZ. However, the visual novel The House of Fata Morgana dominates, which has lost a few points over the months, but for a short time it was also at 100.

Tell us, which of these have you played?