Netflix continues to lead in terms of all streaming platforms. streaming is spokenbecause despite the fact that other platforms have gained strength in terms of their numbers, Netflix is ​​still #1 with 213 million subscribers worldwide. As for its productions, last September 2021, Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer, shared a statistical table with the 10 most successful series and 10 movies of its original content. Here we present the Top 10 of the most watched movies on Netflix:

10.- Spenser Confidential (2020)

Spenser is an ex-cop who decides to resume duty in the Boston underworld when he learns the truth about a corrupt plot and a murder that made headlines for its heinousness. Starring Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke, this film has been viewed 197.3 million hours total.

9.- Squad 6 (2019)

Six from different parts of the world. Each of whom is the best at what they do and have been chosen not only for their skill, but for their unique desire to put their past behind them in order to change the future. Starring Ryan Reynolds It has been viewed 205.5 million hours.

8.- The Kissing Booth 2 (2020)

After a romantic summer together, Noah leaves for Harvard, and Elle returns to high school for her senior year. This movie it has been viewed 209.3 million hours in total.

7.- The Adam Project (2022)

Adam Reed, a time traveler and fighter pilot, lands in the year 2022. There, he meets his twelve-year-old self and, together with him, tries to save the future. Also starring Ryan Reynolds along with Zoe Saldana, It has been viewed a total of 209.5 million hours.

6.- The Irishman (2019)

Frank Sheeran, World War II veteran, con artist, and hit man recalls his involvement in the murder of Jimmy Hoffa. One of the country’s great unsolved mysteries: the disappearance of legendary union man Jimmy Hoffa. A great journey through the murky ins and outs of organized crime: its internal mechanisms, rivalries and its connection to politics. Starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, in addition to having been nominated for 10 Oscar Awards, It has been viewed 214.6 million hours.

​

5.- Unforgivable (2021)

Released from prison after serving time for a violent crime, Ruth Slater is reinserted into a society that refuses to forgive her past. Her only hope of redemption is to find the little sister she had to leave behind. Starring Sandra Bullock, this film It has been viewed 214.7 million hours.

4.- Rescue Mission (2020)

Tyler Rake, a fearless mercenary, is sent to Bangladesh by a powerful jailed mobster to save his kidnapped son. This movie starring Chris Hemsworth It has been viewed 231.3 million hours.

3.- Bird Box: Blindfolded (2018)

Five years after a terrifying invisible presence drives society to suicide, a mother and her two children make a desperate attempt to reach safety. Hoping to reach the sanctuary, the family lives blindfolded to protect themselves. Also starring Sandra Bullock, andThis horror film has been viewed 282 million hours.

2.- Don’t look up (2021)

Two mediocre astronomers discover that, in a few months, a meteorite will destroy the planet Earth. From that moment on, they try to warn humanity of the coming danger through the media. With a large cast such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill among others, It has been viewed 359.8 million hours.

​1.- Red alert (2021)

Interpol agent John Hartley will have no choice but to team up with the most notorious art thief of all time, Nolan Booth, to capture today’s most wanted art thief: the seductive and dangerous Sarah Black. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, it is the most watched movie in Netflix history by being watched with 364 million hours in total.

