Top 10 Open Source Android Apps

These are the best open source applications for your Android mobile.

Within the Google Play Store you can find a wide variety of free applications, which we can divide into two large groups: proprietary and open source. The main difference between the two is that in the former the source code is not accessible and in the latter it is. This means that in open source apps any user you can see how they work and how they are configured.

In addition, open source applications have a large community behind them that is responsible for review them regularly to ensure that any bugs that arise are corrected.

Despite this and the fact that they are just as valid as proprietary applications, normally open source apps are less popular than these and, for this reason, today we have compiled for you top 10 open source apps for android.

firefox

The first application on this list in Firefox, a complete open source web browser that protects your privacy keeping you safe from tracking and that, in addition, has a series of really interesting functions such as the possibility of using extensions to block ads from web pages like uBlock Origin or Adguard AdBlockerthe option to create collections of tabs to access them more quickly or the possibility of use an external download manager.

lawnchair 2

Lawnchair 2 is one of the best launchers that we can use on Android, since it imitates the interface of the Google Pixel launcher, it is regularly updated with the characteristics of the new versions of Android and has a lot of functions like automatic dark modeintegration with Google Feed (Discover), notification points or the drawer categories (tabs and folders).

good weather

If you usually check the weather information every day, you will love Good Weather because it is a free application and without ads that allows you to consult the weather of the current day and shows you the forecast for the next 7 days in more than 200,000 cities around the world.

Also, Good Weather has a couple of widgets that will allow you to check the weather directly from the home screen of your Android mobile.

ProtonMail

If you want to keep safe the information you send and receive in your emails, you are late in using ProtonMail, the most popular encrypted email service today with over a million active users worldwide.

ProtonMail is an open source application with a very neat interface that allows you to manage your emails with the security that they cannot be seen by third partiessince all emails go end-to-end encryption.

open-camera

Open Camera is a free open source application that already has over 50 million downloads on the Play Store.

This camera application for Android has a somewhat rougher appearance than other alternatives such as the native Google and Samsung applications, but, in return, it has a wide variety of functions such as its expert mode that allows you to set color effects, white balance, ISO, or exposure lockthe ability to apply date and timestamp, location coordinates, and custom text to photos or take panoramic shots, even with the front camera.

AnySoftKeyboard

AnySoftKeyboard is an open source application that has become one of the best keyboards for Android, since it has a simple interface without unnecessary elementshas a large number of customization options and has really useful features like gesture typing or voice input.

OsmAnd

OsmAnd is a complete map application that gets all its map data from OpenStreetMapan open source project in which all data is provided by particular users who are part of this community.

If you’re looking for an alternative to Google Maps, OsMand is one of the best options you’ll find, since it has a wide variety of functions, among which we can highlight GPS navigation, map comparison and various customizable widgets.

VLC

Without a doubt, one of the most popular open source applications on Android is VLC, a complete multimedia player that allows you to play any file, both video and audiosince it supports a wide variety of formats, among which are MKV, MP4, AVI, MOV, Ogg, FLAC, TS, M2TS, Wv and AAC.

VLC is a free app, no ads or in-app purchases that you can download from the direct link to Google Play that we leave you under these lines.

Antenna Pod

AntennaPod is an open source podcast manager that has nothing to envy to other alternatives such as Spotify or Pocket Casts, since it has all the features you need to listen to and organize your favorite podcast episodes.

Thus, AntennaPod allows you to subscribe to any podcast via RSS, change the playback speed of episodes and configure the automatic download of the episodes so that these added directly to the play queue.

OpenDocument Reader for LibreOffice documents

The last of the open source applications in this selection is OpenDocument Reader for LibreOffice documents, a practical app that allows us to open and modify text files with an open document format (ODF) and save them to a variety of cloud storage services like Google Drive, Dropbox or OneDrive.

