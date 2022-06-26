Top 10 Prom Movies

June is par excellence the month of the end of the course, the graduations and farewells. For high schools it may be time to say goodbye to take the step to university, and for university students it may be that they leave a stage of their life shared with people they may not see for many years.

That is why celebrating this moment is essential. the past two years there have been no graduations due to the covid-19 pandemic, but this year these famous and unforgettable events will be celebrated. We bring a ranking of the 10 most outstanding films that deal with graduations.

1 ‘The perks of being an outcast’ (Chbosky, 2012)

‘The advantages of being an outcast’ DC | Wikimedia Commons

A boy hiding in a cornerdebating glass in hand whether or not to jump on the dance floor. Two brothers jumping for joy listening to the song they danced so much to when they were little. Three friends giving it their all no matter what people think of them.

The theme in this case is ‘Come On Eileen’ by Dexys Midnight Runners and the dance of Emma Watson and Ezra Miller is as funny as it is effective when it comes to encouraging Logan Lerman to go out dancing. The dance scene is just one of those best represent high school dances.

two ‘High School Musical 3’ (Kenny Ortega, 2008)

‘High School Musical 3’ Disney

All generations have their prom. The one from ‘High School Musical’ may be the last most iconic that cinema has left us. The group of friends formed by Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel or Monique Coleman reached the end of their adventures in this third installment of the Disney saga.

‘High School Musical 3’ was a cinematographic event for the youngest in 2008, starting with a premiere on the big screen and not through the Disney Channel Like in the previous two movies.

3 ‘Lady Bird’ (Greta Gerwig, 2018)

‘Ladybird’ DC | Wikimedia Commons

Of all the movies on this list, ‘Lady Bird’ has one of the most realistic dance scenes ever. Lady Bird (Saoirse Ronan) chooses the perfect party dress: a fuchsia model embellished with roses and sequins from the 1950s, but on the night of the dance, her date Danny decides that he wants to skip the dance and get drunk at a local house.

Lady Bird doesn’t want to miss out on the big night, so she decides to reconcile with her best friend Julie (Beanie Feldstein) and the pair attend the dance together. It’s not just a testimony of friendship, but rather demonstrates that the quintessential graduation narrative shouldn’t always revolve around the perfect date. Additionally, Greta Gerwig led the prom scene in a pink taffeta gown.

4 Legally Blonde (Robert Luketic, 2001)

‘Legally Blonde’ Netflix

This is without a doubt the quintessential movie for college graduations.

After proving everyone wrong, Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) not only gets into Harvard Law, but becomes the “top student” of his class upon graduation from law school. Elle Woods is not only an iconic role model, but she also gives an amazing commencement speech reminding everyone that she matters “have faith in yourself”

5 ‘Carrie’ (Brian DePalma, 1976)

‘Carry’ Prime Video

Stephen King’s novel has been made into a movie twice: once in 1976 and once in 2013. It is a horror thriller that tells the story of Carrie White, a teenager subjected to bullying (beast level) during her graduation partyOf course, what those who spend time with her don’t know yet is that the girl has telekinesis.

If you want to see a movie with a lot of gore that deals with high school, Carrie is perfect for you. It is quite a classic.

6 ‘Me, him and Raquel’ (Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, 2015)

‘Me, him and Raquel’ filmaffinity

Greg (Thomas Mann) has a secret to surviving high school: get along with everyone and not belong to a specific group. Everything will change when her mother (Connie Briton), asks her to socialize with a classmate of hers, Raquel (Oliva Cooke), who has been diagnosed with leukemia.

Thanks to the director self-confidence with which the subject of a terminal illness is treated; a treatment that without falling into the banal, has a authentic sadness, not manipulative. And one that leaves us reflecting on those unforgettable moments

7 ‘The first year of the rest of our lives’ (Schumacher, 1985)

‘The first year of the rest of our lives’ Prime Video

This film that consecrated the famous “BratPack”” to stardom, tells us about the dilemma of a group of friends who, upon finishing college, they don’t know what to do with their lives. Surely it is a story that sounds familiar to you, because almost every student has gone through it.

And it is that the institute and the roles that were played there, have been left far behind. The handsome and sexy of the group (Rob Lowe) must deal with heavy responsibilities, the shy (Andrew McCarthy) must deal with the awkward, and so on. A hostile world and very different from what they are used to.

8 ‘Ten Things I Hate About You’ (Stiller, 1995)

‘Ten things I hate about you’ Disney

’10 Things I Hate About You’ is the pinnacle of teen romantic comedy and possibly the best teen movie of the 1990s. It also has one of the most iconic dance scenes of all time.

Patrick (Heath Ledger) and Kat (Julia Stiles) not only show off their dance moves as Kat’s favorite band plays, but it also ends up being an epic fight as Bianca (Larisa Oleynik) gives Joey (Andre Keegan) what you deserve: a punch in the face.

9 ‘The Dead Poets Society’ (Weir, 1989)

‘The death poet Society’ Netflix

It’s one of those movies that mark. The endearing teacher (Robin Williams) who comes to shake students, played by very young Robert Sean Leonard and Ethan Hawke, among others.

The difficult decisions that accompany maturity, the illusions, the ideals and disappointments of youth… all this embodies this film that defined a generation. A tape full of phrases, like “Carpe Diem” but even more moving: “O Captain! My Captain!”

10 ‘Say What You Will’ (Crowe, 1989)

‘Say what you want’ DC | Wikimedia Commons

Few directors capture teen angst and the defining shifts toward adulthood as well as Cameron Crowe. And he showed us that from this, his first film, where he tells us the story of the courtship between the applied and successful girl of the class, Diane (Ione Skye) and Lloyd (John Cusack), the half-failed friend, son of a military . Lloyd has the summer after graduation to win over Diane. In one summer, they can change graduates… and lives.