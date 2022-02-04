Using consumption alone to compare the operating costs of two cars does not lead to unambiguous results. A diesel or petrol car can have longer distances than a bifuel, but it does not necessarily mean that it is more “saving”: depending on the price of fuel, in fact, the cost of a trip can vary according to the power supply of the car. This makes it much more difficult to calculate which cars are actually the most economical. For this, after the Top 10 cars that travel the most kilometers with 10 euros, we have drawn up the ranking of SUVs with thermal engines which, according to the average consumption value detected by our Test Center, travel more streets with the same figure, regardless of whether the refueling is done at a petrol, diesel, LPG or LPG pump. of methane. Given the continuous fluctuations in prices, we took into consideration the average cost of the last week for the four fuels, so as to have a precise picture of the situation: the results can be consulted in the sheets above.