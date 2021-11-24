TOP 10 – The Best Music Films Awaiting Dear Evan Hansen

It’s coming on December 2nd Dear Evan Hansen, a film that brings the Broadway musical of the same name to the big screen, which since 2015 has collected a long series of awards and positive reviews.

The film, directed by Stephen Chbosky (We are infinite) tells the story of a boy, the titular Evan Hansen, suffering from social anxiety and completely invisible to his peers attending the same high school, until a good lie of his makes him incredibly popular. Evan ends up in fact due to a series of misunderstandings to be considered the only friend of Connor, a boy from his school who has just taken his own life, and invents a non-existent friendship story to console the boy’s grieving family; But when things get out of hand, Evan will have to struggle with an image of himself that is too different from reality in the hope of being truly seen for who he is.

The protagonist Evan Hansen is played by Ben Platt, actor we recently saw in the Netflix series The Politician (where we were also able to appreciate “a preview” of the singing qualities); near him Colton Ryan (seen in the series Little Voice) plays the role of Connor, while Amy Adams is engaged in the role of Cynthia, the latter’s mother. Julianne Moore instead she plays Heidi, Evan’s mother.

Lovers of musicals will certainly not want to miss the opportunity to see in the cinema Dear Evan Hansen; waiting for the film to hit theaters on December 2nd, here is our personal TOP 10 of some of the best music films of all time!

THE WIZARD OF OZ – 1939

Perhaps still today the most iconic musical in the history of cinema (of which in recent times even the most “obscure” aspects have been thoroughly investigated): Judy Garland played in 1939 in The Wizard of Oz a dreamy girl who was catapulted into a fantasy world, Dorothy. Over the Rainbow is a song that has been established for several generations, as well as the reign of Oz born from the novelist’s mind L. Frank Baum.

MARY POPPINS – 1964

Another icon is definitely the Mary Poppins from Julie Andrews, sweet singing nanny whose songs still accompany us today, from Supercalifragilistichespiralidoso to A little bit of sugar. The 1964 Disney film combined live-action musicals and animation in a perfect mix, telling the story of the Banks family and the magical nanny who came from heaven to solve their problems. In 2018 we also got to see a sequel, with Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins.

JESUS ​​CHRIST SUPERSTAR – 1973

Jesus Christ Superstar is the transposition on the big screen of the musical of the same name by Tim Rice, author of the texts, e Andrew Lloyd Webber, author of the music. A rock group arrives in Israel, nowadays, to stage an opera inspired by the life of Jesus Christ: with the real landscapes of the places where the events took place, the actors tell in their own way, singing and dancing, last days of Jesus Christ until the crucifixion. The figure of Down from Escariota, portrayed as a victim of his own destiny, differently from as understood in the religious “tradition”.

GREASE – 1978

Another of the most loved and important musicals in the history of cinema is certainly Grease, film that sees protagonists John Travolta And Olivia Newton John in the role of two lovers with … different points of view. She is a classic good girl, he is rebellious and superficial, song after song, the two actually discover that they are made for each other.

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW – 1975

An engaged couple, Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon) come across a group of particular individuals by chance: Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), welcomes them into his castle and initiates them into sex, leading them into a world as bizarre as it is fascinating. Funny, irreverent and courageous (considering the year of its release in theaters), the film directed by Jim Sharman it is a cult that boasts countless attempts at imitation.

DANCER IN THE DARK – 2000

Struggling and dramatic at the highest levels (and precisely for this reason defined by its author as an “anti-musical”), Dancer in the Dark from Lars Von Trier tells the story of Selma (played by singer Bjork), a Czechoslovakian immigrant who hopes to find fortune in the United States with her little son Gene. Suffering from a serious degenerative eye disease, of which Gene also begins to show the first effects, Selma tends to take refuge in a fantasy world, where she can dream of singing and dancing without thoughts.

MOULIN ROUGE – 2001

OH MAMA! – 2008

Phyllida Lloyd instead brought it to the big screen Oh Mama!, Broadway musical based on the songs of ABBA. The film tells the story of Donna (Meryl Streep) and his daughter Sophie (Amanda Seyfried): the latter, in the hope of finding out who her real father is, invites Donna’s 3 greatest childhood loves to her marriage: Sam (Pierce Brosnan), Harry (Colin Firth) e Bill (Stellan Skarsgård), generating a long series of misunderstandings.

LA LA LAND – 2016

The film written and directed by Damien Chazelle will not remain in the history of cinema only for the unfortunate incident that occurred during the Night of the Oscars: the musical starring Ryan Gosling And Emma Stone made millions of people dream, telling a story of love and self-realization. “Dedicated to the madmen who dream”.