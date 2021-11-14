Top 10: the most talented… and chic directors of the year

The data is unquestionable, the turnaround evident. This had already been understood at the beginning of the year, when in the magical night of the Oscar to get their hands on the statuette assigned to the best director – but, be careful, also to the one for the best film – it was Chloé Zhao, than with his Nomadland has entered history: before her, alone Kathryn Bigelow had succeeded in the intent to make space in a world of men (and even a little male), winning the Academy Award as Best Director in 2010. But, even more significantly, to contend with Zhao there was also a ‘ another female director, that is Emerald Fennell: a double nomination for women that has never happened before, a sensational approach to, at least, gender equality.

Then they got there Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, respectively went to Julia Ducournau for Titane and ad Audrey Diwan for The event. Bingo, in short: all the most important, coveted and respected film awards of 2021 went to female directors. Not that they didn’t exist before: Lina Wertmüller, Sofia Coppola, Jane Campion, Agnès Varda, Margarethe Von Trotta, Liliana Cavani… how many masterpieces have come out of female gazes behind the camera. But one also has to think: with how much effort, how many battles, how many prejudices.

Now, that era seems to have finally and definitively faded away. And the litmus test also comes from the fact that today female directors, to appear serious and credible in the eyes of others, no longer need to punish themselves in anonymous trousers and jackets. mannish. Now you can freely grant dreamy and designer clothes, to tread the red carpets around the world. With nothing left to prove in terms of skills, they can now indulge in the sacrosanct luxury of a pinch of vanity.

In our video, the 10 (also) most stylish directors of the last few months.