Top 10 Todd Philips Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

Todd Phillips was born in New York on December 20, 1970. Actor, producer, screenwriter and american director. His last films have been War Dogs (2016) and Joker (2019), with which he won the golden lion the Venice Film Festival. But he also rose to fame for directing movies like RoadTrip (2000), Old School (2003), Starsky & Hutch (2004), The Hangover (2009), Due Date (2010), The Hangover Part II (2011) or The Hangover Part III (2013).

We compiled his top 10 movies ranked from worst to best according to IMDb and where to watch them online. Which is your favorite?

R3sacon School of Scoundrels Starsky and Hutch Road Trip Hangover 2, Now in Thailand! Departures from accounts Game of weapons Those college parties Hangover in Las Vegas joker

R3sacon

Platform: HBO Max, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 40 minutes

Year 2013

IMDb Score: 5.8

Starring Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, Justin Bartha and ken jeong. It had a budget of $103 million and grossed more than $362 million. This is the last part of the trilogy of hangover after The Hangover (2009) and Hangover 2: Now in Thailand! (2011). Despite being well received at the box office, the film was nominated for a Razzie Award as worst prequel, sequel or remake.

School of Scoundrels

Platform: No streaming offers at this time

Duration: 1 hour and 40 minutes

Year: 2006

IMDb Score: 5.9

Starring J.on Heder, Billy Bob Thornton, Michael Clarke Duncan, Jacinda Barrett, Sarah Silverman and ben stiller. It is a feature film based on the 1960 British film of the same name. By the way, as an anecdote, we can tell that the character of the Dr P is a tribute to the director of the fictional Yeovil Lifemanship University, Stephen Potterin the 1960 original. Lastly, both films featured a tennis match between the love rivals as a set piece.

Starsky and Hutch

Platform: RakutenTV, Google Play Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 41 minutes

Year: 2004

IMDb Score: 6.1

Starring Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Snoop Dogg, Fred Williamson, Vince Vaughn, Juliette Lewis, Amy Smart, Carmen Electra and Chris Penn. It is a film adaptation inspired by the television series of which 92 episodes were shot, broadcast from September 1975 to August 1979. In that series, Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul They were the protagonists of which both appear at the end of the film. In fact, Todd Phillips he thought of this feature film as a prequel to the television adventures of the Californian detective duo.

Road Trip

Platform: Microsoft Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 33 minutes

Year 2000

IMDb Score: 6.4

A cast made up of Breckin Meyer, Seann William Scott, Amy Smart Fred Ward, Tom Green, Paulo Costanzo, DJ Qualls, Rachel Blanchard, Anthony Rapp, Andy Dick, Ethan Suplee and Rhoda Griffins. The film had a budget of $15.6 million and grossed more than $119 million. An adventure and comedy feature film that recounts the crazy journey of Josh Parker (Breckin Meyer) and his college friends who work to prevent a compromised cheating tape from ending up in his girlfriend’s hands. Tiffany Henderson (Rachel Blancheard).

Hangover 2, Now in Thailand!

Platform: HBO Max, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 42 minutes

Year 2011

IMDb Score: 6.5

Starring Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms, Justin Bartha, Ken Jeong, Jamie Chung, Mason Lee and Paul Giamatti. It is the sequel to The Hangover or also known as The Hangover (2009). $80 million budget and more than $581 million collected worldwide. Despite achieving another blockbuster, the film was nominated for 2 Razzie Awards as Worst Sequel/Remake and Worst Supporting Actor (Ken Jeong). By the way, did you know that it has an adaptation to the world of video games? Monkey vs. chow It was the official video game of the feature film exclusively for iOS platforms. The game focuses on a secret document that the monkey steals from chow. She was to retrieve it and face various enemies.

Departures from accounts

Platform: AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 35 minutes

Year 2010

IMDb Score: 6.5

Starring Robert Downey Jr. and Zach galifianakis. It had a budget of $65 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $211 million. The film recounts the adventure that he has to face Peter Highman (played by Robert Downey Jr.), a successful American architect who had to fly home from Atalanta to Los Angeles in order to be on time for the birth of his son. Fate brings you together to meet Ethan Tremblay (interpreted by Zach galifianakis) and his pet Sony. the plans of Ethan They were nothing more than flying to Los Angeles with the aim of fulfilling his dream of being an actor, as well as scattering the ashes of his late father in the Grand Canyon. When Ethan he misuses the words “terrorist” and “bomb” while talking to Peter, they are both ejected and escorted off the plane. Thereafter, it is the first of many misadventures caused by Ethan.

Game of weapons

Platform: HBO Max, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 54 minutes

Year: 2016

IMDb Score: 7.1

Originally known as War Dogs (And at its inception, known as Arms and the Dudes) is a biographical feature film of war cinema, although it is also considered and classified as a comedy and drama. Starring Miles Teller, Jonah Hill and Bradley Cooper. He had $40 million of budget and managed to collect at the box office worldwide more than $80 million. The Cuban-Spanish artist Anne of Arms and JB Blanc they joined the cast with a supporting role. The shooting of the film was located in Europe. Specifically, in Romania.

Those college parties

Platform: RakutenTV, AppleTV and Google Play Store

Duration: 1 hour and 31 minutes

Year 2003

IMDb Score: 7.1

Interpreted by Will Ferrell, Vince Vaughn, Luke Wilson, Jeremy Piven, Juliette Lewis, Elisha Cuthbert, Sean William Scott and Ellen Pompeo. It had a budget of $24 million and grossed more than $87 million. A film shot entirely in Los Angeles (California, USA). Among some locations highlighting places or towns where shots were filmed such as the Ambassador Hotel, Glendale, University of Southern California or Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Hangover in Las Vegas

Platform: HBO Max, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 40 minutes

Year 2009

IMDb Score: 7.7

Starring Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, Heather Graham, Mike Epps, Justin Bartha and Jeffrey Drum. More of $467 million raised from a budget of 5 million dollars. This is the first part of a trilogy that had two more sequels with Hangover 2: Now in Thailand! (2011) and R3sacon (2013). The feature film, won 1 golden globe award in the category of best comedy movie or music and his screenplay was nominated for a BAFTA.

joker

Platform: HBO Max, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 2 minutes

Year: 2019

IMDb Score: 8.4

Starring J.Oaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Bill Camp, Shea Whigham and Marc Brown. It was a real blockbuster at the box office, grossing more than $1.074 billion of a budget of $55 million. In the acknowledgments section, we highlight the 11 Oscar nominations and winning in 2 categories: Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix) and best original soundtrack. Categories that he repeated in the Golden Globes -out of 4 nominations-. Finally, we highlight its 3 Bafta awards in the categories of best actor (Joaquin Phoenix), best original music and best casting.

Diane Keaton’s 10 Best Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb

The 10 best Scarlett Johansson movies ordered from worst to best and where to watch online

Kate Winslet’s 10 Best Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb

Cary Grant’s 10 Best Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb

Top 10 Tom Cruise Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb



Reference: Justwatch