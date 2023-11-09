Top 10 Valorant players with the most deaths in VCT 2023

Is your favorite player on the list?
The Valorant Champions Tour 2023 (VCT 2023) was the first competitive season to feature franchised teams competing on a proper circuit that was split between regional and international tournaments.
The best teams from each region gave their best for eight months and the circuit culminated in Los Angeles, United States, with Evil Geniuses as the undisputed champion.
the 6thth In November, a large amount of comprehensive information and statistics related to VCT 2023 was released as part of the Valorant Data Drop.
Here are the top ten players who achieved the most kills during the competitive season in various tournaments.
Valorant players with the most deaths during VCT 2023
APV 2023 provided plenty of action for most of the year. It offered everything from epic comebacks, incredible holds, immaculate executions, impossible takeaways, complete moments and everything viewers could have asked for.
Although not all teams and players were able to reach the top, they all gave their best, which is what matters most.
Speaking of the individual performances of several top players, here are the top ten who stood out as absolute beasts, sweeping events and stacking those bodies.
Eric “blades” saints | STRONG – 1402 deaths
Philip “Less” Low | STRONG – 1308 deaths
max. “Demon1” Mazanov | For example: 1248 deaths
Alexander “jawgemo” Mor | For example: 1205 deaths
nikita “Derke” Sirmitev | Fnatic – 1182 kills
Kelden “Boostio” Pupello | For example: 1177 deaths
cauan “cauanzin” Pereira | STRONG – 1168 deaths
Byung-chul “Buzz” Yu | DRX – 1164 deaths
Ethan “Ethane” Arnold | For example: 1105 deaths
Sam “s0m” Oh | For example: 1100 deaths
Of all the competing players, LOUD Aspas became the player who achieved the most kills during VCT 2023. He earned a total of 1,402 kills thanks to his individual performance to achieve this title.
All of Evil Geniuses’ top players are part of this ranking that shows their dominance not only as a team but also on an individual level. This was one of the main reasons why they are currently sitting on the throne and will start VCT 2024 as defending champions.
The most interesting observation is that LOUD, who finished third in Valorant Champions 2023, has three players on the roster, but no second-place Paper Rex players are present on the roster.
DRX, despite only making it as far as the lower bracket quarterfinals in the final event, witnessed an excellent individual effort from BuZz, evident by both season highlights and record kills.
These were some of the key takeaways from the data presented above. Details about VCT 2024 have already been shared and it’s already shaping up to be another exciting year of top-tier action.