Top 100 female entrepreneurs: Rihanna is worth over a billion

Rihanna is the youngest ‘self-made’ billionaire woman in the United States, according to the ranking Forbes of the 100 richest women entrepreneurs, executives and artists in the country.

According to Forbes, the 34-year-old American singer is worth $1.4 billion, thanks in part to her success in the music business and her cosmetics company. On the whole ranking unveiled at the end of June, Rihanna is at 21e place of the wealthiest autocratic women in the United States.





In front of her, we find in particular Kim Kardashian (16e square; $1.8 billion) or even Oprah Winfrey (10e square; $2.6 billion). Judy Love (3e; $5.2 billion), Judy Faulkner (2e; $6.7 billion) and Diane Hendricks (1D place, 12.2 billion) find themselves on the podium.

The youngest entrepreneur to make the ranking is Kylie Jenner. At just 24, Kim Kardashian’s sister is worth $600 million and occupies 41e square.

According to the annual ranking of Forbesthe combined net worth of all these richest self-made women in the United States reached $111 billion this year, down 6% from last year.

Thirty-eight of the 100 women on the list are worth less than in 2021, while 51 are richer than last year. Seven entrepreneurs appear for the first time in the list and seven others return after leaving the ranking.

Among the new faces is actress Sandra Bullock (96e; $225 million), “Shark Tank” judge Emma Grede (77e; $360 million), and Daily Harvest founder Rachel Drori (80e; $350 million).