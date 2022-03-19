Top 100 Prospects of 2022

All ranked players must be eligible for Rookie of the Year. To have rookie status, a player must not have taken more than 130 at-bats or pitched more than 50 innings in the Major Leagues, or accumulated more than 45 days on the active roster of a Major League club(s), excluding time on the disabled list or in military service (not counting time in September 2019 or earlier seasons). The rankings continue to follow the guidelines stipulated in the Collective Labor Agreement in terms of who falls under the rules of the fund for international firms. Players who are at least 25 years old and have played in leagues considered professional (Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Cuba) are not eligible.