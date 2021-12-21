Top 11 Serie A, in the CIES team of the year there are three Napoli players [GRAFICO]

Issue 361 of the Weekly Post ofCIES Football Observatory presents the best XI for each of the five major European leagues. The players were selected based on the CIES Performance Index powered by Opta datto. Only the players who played for at least 900 championship minutes from the start of the 2021/22 season were included in the formations.

Ten of the eleven players of the best XI of the Premier League English come from Manchester City (Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, Silva) and dal Liverpool FC (Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Salah, Jota, Mané), the only exception is the Chelsea FC goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. In Spain we find six players of the Real Madrid (Courtois, Alaba, Casemiro, Modric, Benzema and Vinícius), three del Seville (Koundé, Acuña and Jordán) and one both of the Barcelona (Dest) that of the Betis (Fekir).

Only three clubs are represented in the best XI Bundesliga German: Bayern (7 players), Borussia Dortmund (3) and Bayer Leverkusen (Patrik Schick). On the contrary, the best XI of the Ligue 1 French includes players from a record number of six clubs: Paris St-Germain (4 players), Olympique de Marseille (3), as well as Montpellier, Lens, Rennes And Brest. In Italy, finally, theInter is the most represented club (4 players), ahead of Milan (3), Naples (3) and Sassuolo (Domenico Berardi).

Top 11 Serie A