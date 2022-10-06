Top 20 of the funniest tweets about concerts, long live the pogos

When we see the success of the platforms of streaming and in particular of Spotify and its some 422 million users (at the end of the first half of 2022), we understand that the music, it’s good. But to live it liveduring real concerts, it’s better. Admittedly, places are expensive, but concerts are experiences in their own right and also have the gift of bringing together some crazy fanatics, as evidenced by Internet users through the 20 tweets most funny About them !

#1

lol the laptop I lost at the Green Day concert is in Morocco pic.twitter.com/bWSIaBsP1l February 16, 2017

#2

My girlfriend: Are we playing Mario Kart?

Me: Go there

My girlfriend: Ok but if you lose you take me to see the concert of Romeo Elvis

Me : pic.twitter.com/CgkxPNAq81 September 13, 2019

#3

Currently my teacher stopped the course to buy a ticket for the Damso concert in full course. I am in L3 at the university. Nothing to add, it’s legendary. April 1, 2022

#4

Paying 1200€ for a ticket for the BTS concert on the right corner for it to be fake lol the guy who had ordered a PS4 on Ebay and who had received a photo of the ps4 on an A4 sheet finally lost his belt champion October 21, 2018

#5

A coffee in Paris is 6€ or 3 Colonel Reyel concerts November 3, 2021

#6

My friend he was in concert look what he sent me we are in tears pic.twitter.com/dtWLmohCve February 11, 2020

#7

5 minutes I wonder why I had my headphones on at a concert, it’s nothing, it’s natural selection July 5, 2020

#8

ntm never again i go to a concert pic.twitter.com/9ytQkCPBLL December 16, 2019

#9

SCH at a SCH concert, he is really in the turfu this guy pic.twitter.com/xgzDPeKQSm November 13, 2018

#10

my father, he can’t go to the mixed-race collective concert (he really loves this group, he’s seen them 10 times) because it’s reserved for the locals, he said “I’m totally devastated” no one lives in Carpiquet to get him free c places pic.twitter.com/IoUcGvqCEX May 16, 2022

#11

ptdrrrr he killed me that crazy at the Nicki Minaj concert pic.twitter.com/u1AIV3iorR March 8, 2019

#12

who remembers when he canceled his concert pcq nobody had bought tickets pic.twitter.com/yx5f7rqPtp April 3, 2021

#13

I just saw that this concert was a trap, people came to see the fireworks and he did a surprise concert mdrr strength to you Toulouse https://t.co/kDWVjp4Ssc July 16, 2019

#14

Ninho at his concert he sang “Tell me that you love me” I sang from beginning to end I put all my heart into it he ended with a “Thank you girls” I was hated June 19, 2018

#15

who remembers when nicki minaj canceled his concert in Bordeaux and they found him eating frills at the carnival with his bug? July 4, 2020

#16

The first one who falls has a private concert with pop smoke especially pic.twitter.com/T0EjaDnNOR January 21, 2022

#17

Mdrr I’m DEAD are you buying tickets to a concert or are you analyzing the Wall Street stock market there? https://t.co/kTFj66mt3Q March 1, 2019

#18

go to the travis scott concert to also see Tupac pic.twitter.com/gNCTFSjSh7 November 7, 2021

#19

Coronavirus saves several thousand people from a Christophe Maé concert https://t.co/j6AdHqDN14 March 11, 2020

#20

I completely shaved to go to the concert of One direction pcq “you never know” https://t.co/MaaWSFnik3 May 23, 2022

What would a concert be without music? Well, actually it just wouldn't exist.